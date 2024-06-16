What's Happened to Dann Florek's Character Donald Cragen on Law & Order and SVU?

Who was Donald Cragen on Law & Order and SVU?

Captain Donald Cragen was a commanding officer for the 27th Precinct's Homicide Unit (Law & Order Seasons 1-3), the Anti-Corruption Task Force (Law & Order Season 5 and Exiled: A Law & Order Movie), and the Manhattan Special Victims Unit (SVU). To date, the character has appeared in 381 episodes across the franchise.

Cragen was a Green Beret during the Vietnam War and, by his first appearance, a recovering alcoholic. He said in Season 1, Episode 1 ("Prescription for Death") of Law & Order that he got sober after an incident in the 80s during which he pulled a gun on a cab driver. Years later — in SVU Season 1, Episode 22 ("Slaves") — he admitted that the was often tempted him to drink, but he maintained his sobriety during his time on each series.

He was, however, known to keep alcohol in his office to serve his detectives after particularly grueling days, as first seen in SVU Season 1, Episode 2 ("A Single Life").

Cragen's addiction issues led him to be empathetic toward those with similar ailments, like SVU's Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). When she was in the throes of her gambling addiction in Season 13, Cragen suggested a rehab instead of tossing her termination papers.

Cragen was promoted to to captain of the 27th's Precinct's Homicide Unit in 1989 — the year before the series started — and left in 1993 (after Season 3). Viewers learned he was heading up the Anti-Corruption Task Force in Season 5, Episode 20 ("Bad Faith"), which aired in 1995, and saw more of him in the Law & Order television movie in 1998.

He joined the SVU as its commanding officer Season 1, Episode 1 ("Payback"), which aired in 1999. That's when he met two of his most elite detectives, Benson and Stabler.

Cragen ultimately retired from the NYPD Season 15, Episode 11 ("Amaro's One-Eighty"), which aired in 2014.