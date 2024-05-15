Stabler's Little Brother Gets Clean and Wants to Help | Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC

Why Dann Florek's House Went Viral for This Note Hidden in the Fireplace

For as long as we can remember, Law & Order: SVU legend Dann Florek has captivated fans worldwide thanks to his unforgettable role as Captain Donald Cragen. Although he left SVU in a full-time capacity in 2015, he isn't opposed to returning to the show for one-offs in recent years, giving fans their Cragen fix whenever possible.

A few years ago, Florek was part of a viral social media moment when an influencer found herself in a situation almost too surreal to believe.

Dann Florek's house goes viral because of this hidden note

Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 15 Episode 2. Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In October 2022, popular food blogger Carissa Stanton bought her first home in Venice, California. The neighborhood is popular due to its proximity to, well, everything in Los Angeles, and the location made perfect sense for Stanton. Curiously, the influencer found a note hidden in the home's fireplace while the house was undergoing renovations — and after much consternation, she decided to open it. It turned out to be the best decision she could've made.

"I was about to throw it away, honestly," Stanton explained to E! News. "I opened it up, and there are all these pictures of this adorable couple that lived in my house in the '80s. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is the cutest thing ever.'"

After posting her findings on Instagram (with the names of the former owners' names hidden, of course), messages came pouring in.

Law & Order fans excitedly clued her in on the mystery: the couple who left the note and photos weren't just any couple. It was none other than Florek and his wife of 40 years, Karen! Unknowingly, Stanton had bought Florek's home.

Discovering you live in the home of one of the most beloved Law & Order actors is one thing, but what happened next upped the ante even further.

"I ran into them randomly on a walk," Stanton revealed. "I was like, 'Wait, are you Dann and Karen? I'm Carissa, I live in your house.' Then they came over for lunch and brought a bottle of champagne. We were sitting in my little nook area by the kitchen, and Dann told me he found out he got the offer for Law & Order while he was sitting in that exact spot, which was super cool...They have so many special memories here, which is adorable."

Stanton quickly became close friends with Florek and his wife — a relationship that continues today. They still live in the neighborhood, and Stanton's social media followers can't get enough of hearing about the blogger hanging out with the actor.

Back in 2022, Stanton confessed she hadn't ever seen an episode of Law & Order, so here's hoping Florek has since provided her at least a highlight reel of his greatest hits.

"I told Dann I'm going to watch it," she explained. "It's on the to-do list."