Bruno Meets Rollins Before Benson Adds Her to a New Case | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Munch used his unmatched deduction skills to point out something the other detectives missed.

Richard Belzer Will Give You Chills in This Classic Munch Scene from SVU Season 1

John Munch (Richard Belzer) was an integral part of the original crew of detectives on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. And it didn't take long for him to prove why exactly the team needed him.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In Season 1, Episode 4 ("Hysteria"), Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) are attempting to hunt down a murderer. They bring in a sex worker named Lorinda Gutierrez (played by Selenis Levya who now 25 years later plays Rosie in Lopez v Lopez) who they suspect was attacked by the same suspect a year prior. Gutierrez describes the attack, and Benson and Stabler repeatedly reenact her account.

However, the detectives are still stumped. That's when Munch comes in. Using the science of deduction, he is able to figure out that the person who attacked Gutierrez was a cop, based on the way he held his flashlight.

RELATED: Ice T Opens Up About Richard Belzer's Passing: 'I Love Him, Man'

John Munch's final scene in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Just as Belzer established himself as a key part of the SVU cast from the get-go, his final scene on the show was equally as powerful. Belzer originally left SVU during Season 15 in 2014. However, he made guest return as Munch in Season 17, Episode 20 in 2016.

For his final appearance on the show, Munch is brought back to help investigate a case that involves a photographer who is accused of sexually assaulting young models. In the episode, he babysits Benson's adopted son, Noah, and the three share a beautiful moment together.

''I was worried when I left that I'd fall apart without the job, or the place would fall apart without me,'' Munch says to Benson.

"I was too,'' Benson says.

''But it's been good. Turns out there's more to life than SVU,'' he says.

''Ain't that the truth?'' Benson responds.

''Well, I'm glad we both found that out. Had a great time today. Taught him a major life lesson: Always question authority,'' Munch says with a chuckle.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and John Munch (Richard Belzer) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 17 Episode 20. Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBC

''Ah, what a surprise. How was that?'' Benson says.

''Noah, show mommy. Say 'Why?''' Munch says to Noah. Noah repeats the word, causing Benson and Munch to both chuckle. ''You can thank me when he's a fully functioning, anti dogmatic atheist,'' Munch quips.

''I'll do that,'' Benson says.

When Munch got up to leave, he takes a long, reflective pause and looks at Benson and Noah before exiting.

''Take care of each other,'' he says to them.

''We will. You too. Say bye, Munch!'' Benson says with a sentimental sigh while cradling Noah.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Honored Richard Belzer in Latest SVU