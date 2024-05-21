Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are "Talking" About Another Crossover: "It's Time"

The status quo has been officially shaken up. Now that Chris Meloni is starring on Law & Order: Organized Crime while former co-star Mariska Hargitay is firmly entrenched in the happenings of SVU, fans have been clamoring for Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Hargitay's Olivia Benson to cross paths once again.

As it turns out, Hargitay feels the same!

Mariska Hargitay pushes for another Bensler reunion

During a recent interview with Variety, the longtime SVU megastar revealed that not only does she want another Bensler crossover to happen sooner than later, but Hargitay is actively trying to make it happen as soon as possible. The last time the SVU and OC worlds collided was during their shows' 2022-2023 season.

"I'm actually planning on it," she confessed. "I just told [Meloni] the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Stabler and Benson have interacted through voicemails and phone calls over the past year, and it's clear that the chemistry between the two characters is still off the charts. We're glad — and we're sure fans are, too — Hargitay acknowledges the elephant in the room and is calling for their iconic characters to reunite in person soon!

However, she acknowledges that the "will they, won't they" aspect of the Bensler relationship is tricky to navigate moving forward.

"We want to hold the tension, and do what's right and truthful for both characters," Hargitay explained. "I think that we're sort of irrevocably locked."

The SVU co-stars recently met for a rooftop selfie

Earlier in May, the two Law & Order legends posted an adorable selfie of themselves gazing at on another on a rooftop. Hargitay captioned the post, "About last night…"

The pair's friendship is second to none, and Meloni's heartwarming speech he gave after Hargitay was honored with the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award, shows that.

"She's got great energy, great personality," Meloni said about Hargitay. "So tonight, I say this: Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious. That's my favorite word; it comes from Latin, to live. Which is what she does with great passion, every day, with everyone that she engages, be they friends, family, strangers, or commitments."

Now, that's what supporting your best friend is all about!