Chris Meloni Shares Adorable Baby Pic of Son Dante in Preppy Checkered Pants

Christopher Meloni celebrated Mother's Day 2024 on Instagram by sharing several family pics with wife Sherman Williams and their two children, Dante, 20, and Sophia, 23.

"Happy Mother’s Day. Thankful for the one I had. Thankful for the one I marvel at today," the Law & Order: Organized Crime star captioned his Instagram alongside several throwback pics of his loved ones. The first one sees wife Williams with baby Dante and toddler Sophia. Dante's preppy checkered pants are the MVP of the shot and truly too cute for words.

Then, we see a sillier pic of Williams and her kids in which she and Dante are both sticking out their tongues. Another shot finds Williams and Sophia bundled up playing in the snow, and finally, we see a throwback snap of toddler Dante hugging his mama. They both have same gorgeous big, blue eyes.

Christopher Meloni talks dad life

In 2014, Meloni opened up to USA Today about dad life. “I think my kids would call me a little crazy. I’m very physical, very affectionate. I’m also very disciplined and focused on education. That’s one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there’s no compromise,” he said. “What works for me is empowering my kids. I remember not having any power when I was growing up. Power helps kids mature, and it requires critical thinking on their part. They feel engaged in a decision, which makes them feel engaged in the family process.”

And in 2022, he told People about his children, "I always knew I wanted kids, as did my wife. My mother always used to say to me, 'I've learned so much from you kids,' and I didn't get it. Now I get it. One [of my children] is more of an old soul. I never used that term until they came out of the womb and I looked in their eyes. I was like, 'Holy cow, look at you. You're here to teach me.' As well as the other one, who's a young soul. It's ever-evolving and a complete fulfillment of my life."