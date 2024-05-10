Chris Meloni & His Wife Are Glowing in This Radiant Sunset Beach Selfie

For as long as we can remember, Christopher Meloni has captivated audiences as Detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime. But like any good detective, he deserves time off arguably more than anyone, and his latest Instagram photo drop (posted May 9) proves that the man behind one of the most iconic characters on TV knows how to relax like no other.

Christopher Meloni takes advantage of a beach sunset

Christopher Meloni attends The Global Lyme Alliance GLA Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

On May 9, Meloni took to Instagram to give fans an inside look at his current vacation plans. Although it's not clear where exactly in the world he is, it looks sunny, tropical, and warm — otherwise known as a recipe for a successful vacay in our book. After production of Season 4 of OC wrapped a few days ago, it's clear Meloni wants to unwind a bit.

The highlight of his photo drop is a dazzling selfie Meloni snapped with his wife, Sherman Williams. Take a look for yourself (slide 3 in the carousel); the couple is literally glowing as the sun sets down on whatever gorgeous beach they've set up camp on.

In a little over a year from now, Meloni and his wife will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary — which, as any married couple will tell you, is no small feat. They've been married since July 1, 1995, putting the two squarely in the upper echelon of successful Hollywood marriages.

"It doesn't feel like 27 years. When the hell did that happen?" Meloni revealed to People in October 2022, the year the couple celebrated their 27th anniversary. "It's her patience with me, and I really mean that. She's allowed me to grow at my speed because she's always been more mature and more levelheaded in many ways. She paints, and I go in her studio, and it just makes me happy. We have her work all over the house. She wants to buy art, and I'm like, 'I don't want that. I want yours.'"

Most of Meloni's recent social media posts have been behind-the-scenes photos and updates with his Law & Order costars, so we're happy to see him peel back the curtain even more and give fans a peek at his family life!