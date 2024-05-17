Chris Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Met Up for Rooftop Cocktails and Looked Gorgeous

Peso Pluma on His Accidental Haircut Going Viral and Winning His First Grammy (Extended)

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay recently got together to celebrate a Law & Order great — and fun drinks were involved.

On May 15, the actor shared a series of photos, the first showing Law & Order universe creator Dick Wolf posing on a rooftop with Arthur Forney, a frequent collaborator, director, and executive producer of the franchise. Another selfie showed Meloni, Wolf, and Mariska Hargitay together at the rooftop bar, while the third photo was of Meloni and Hargitay arm-in-arm, gazing fondly at each other. They're the sweetest best friends!

"So…celebrated the retirement of THE editor of all things @wolfentertainment Arthur Forney," Meloni captioned the photo set. "Affectionately known as the 'Butcher Of Burbank', I’ve rarely met someone so beloved and respected. Great event with great people, in a great organization. AND I finally got to meet the legendary Mike Post. #amazingnight Godspeed Arthur @therealmariskahargitay."

Hargitay shared the same snapshot on her own Instagram page with the caption, "About last night…".

See the photos further down this article!

Meloni and Hargitay, of course, have a legendary friendship. When Hargitay was honored with a Glamour Woman of the Year Award in 2021, Meloni gave a touching speech.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have a beautiful friendship

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni attend NBC's "Law & Order" Press Junket at Studio 525 on February 16, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“She’s got great energy, great personality," Meloni said about Hargitay. "So tonight, I say this: Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious. That’s my favorite word; it comes from Latin, to live. Which is what she does with great passion, every day, with everyone that she engages, be they friends, family, strangers, or commitments.”

He continued, “She’s fearless, without the bravado of the warrior stance, but always with the open arms, the open heart. She’s a connector of people because she knows we’re all better when we’re working together. She is as comfortable in the sacred as she is in the profane; she is a soul in the constant search of the beauty and the truth that she knows that this world holds, but she also knows that it requires vigilance, persistence, and insistence to pry magic from the oftentimes mundane reality. Her first instance is to always react with compassion and empathy. She sees hope in the hopeless; she sees the potential in the you, and me, and us."