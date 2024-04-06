She is highly decorated actor thanks to her mythic role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Look at All the Awards Mariska Hargitay Has Won For Her Work on TV Shows

With a television tenure as impressive as Mariska Hargitay's, it's no wonder she's one of the most decorated actresses in primetime television.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit legend has delivered powerhouse performances for three decades and counting, and if her continued popularity wasn't a testament to her talent, her impressive collection of awards and accolades certainly does the trick.

After taking on the role of her life — the dynamite Captain Olivia Benson — she only continued to skyrocket to success, leading to her awards, her esteemed non-profit, and many honors.

Event honoree, Mariska Hargitay attends 2012 New York Women In Film And Television Muse Awards at Grand Ballroom, New York Hilton on December 13, 2012 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

When did Mariska Hargitay win an Emmy? Throughout her SVU run, Hargitay has been the proud recipient of 8 consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, winning in 2006 for her compelling performance in Season 7, Episode 3 ("9-1-1"). She was nominated every year from 2004 to 2011. Hargitay was awarded her Emmy a few months after giving birth to her eldest son, August, in June 2006. She was happy to give an emotional shout-out to the newborn and her SVU co-star Christopher Meloni for being someone "who makes everybody around him better, truly."

Mariska Hargitay, winner Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Law & Order: SVU", appears at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

How many Peoples Choice Awards does Mariska Hargitay have? Hargitay is the recipient of a whopping 18 People's Choice nominations throughout her career. Hargitay scored her first victory in 2018 after collecting the most votes for Favorite Drama TV Star. She won again in 2022 after being named the year's Drama TV Star. "What an unbelievable honor this is," Hargitay told the audience. "I have to say I'm honored for a few reasons, but one of them is because I have such a different and special connection with my people. With my fans. It's such a deep and intimate and personal connection because we all carry so much. Thank you for this." "I love this award so much because of the two words in it," Hargitay continued. "These two very, very important words that make this experience of life so extraordinary. ...'People,' and that's people from all origins, ethnicities, creeds, gender, identities, that make this whole glorious mix of all of us that is the human race." "And the second word that's even more important is 'Choice,'" she added. "So I just want to celebrate our ability in all of us, the willingness in all of us, to choose kindness and compassion and courage and to choose to listen and to learn and to build a bridge between our differences and our divides. That's more important than ever right now."

Honoree Mariska Hargitay, recipient of The Female TV Star of 2022 award for ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

How many Golden Globes does Mariska Hargitay have? Throughout her legendary SVU run, Hargitay earned two Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Television Series, taking home the title in 2005. RELATED: All of Mariska Hargitay's Hairstyles Throughout the Years She also earned a nomination in 2009.

Mariska Hargitay poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series Drama for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 16, 2005. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay was Glamour's 2021 Woman of the Year

Mariska Hargitay attends the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on November 08, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hargitay's vigorous efforts toward providing support for sexual assault survivors — both via her role on SVU and her Joyful Heart Foundation for survivors of sexual violence, intimate partner violence, and childhood sexual assault — led her to be crowned Glamour's Woman of the Year in 2021.

During the award ceremony, Meloni was the one to introduce her.

“I have been trusted with one task tonight: Introduce someone who needs no introduction, who I’ve been working with for 13 years and been friends with for 22,” Meloni told the crowd. “She’s got great energy, great personality. So tonight, I say this: Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious. That’s my favorite word; it comes from Latin, to live. Which is what she does with great passion, every day, with everyone that she engages, be they friends, family, strangers, or commitments.”

“She’s fearless, without the bravado of the warrior stance, but always with the open arms, the open heart," Meloni continued. "She’s a connector of people because she knows we’re all better when we’re working together. She is as comfortable in the sacred as she is in the profane; she is a soul in the constant search of the beauty and the truth that she knows that this world holds, but she also knows that it requires vigilance, persistence, and insistence to pry magic from the oftentimes mundane reality. Her first instance is to always react with compassion and empathy. She sees hope in the hopeless; she sees the potential in you, and me, and us."

Mariska Hargitay's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Mariska Hargitay attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In 2013, Hargitay's impact was immortalized after she received a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hargitay delivered a beautiful speech during which she reflected on joining her mother, Jayne Mansfield, on the mythic landmark.

Mariska Hargitay's Honorary Doctorate

Mariska received an honorary doctorate from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in 2023.

Mariska Hargitay attends the John Jay College 50th Anniversary Gala at John Jay College on May 19, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

