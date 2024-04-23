Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni Are All Smiles in Radiant Post-Swim Selfie

With summer quickly approaching, we can't help but think about one of our favorite throwback friendship moments between Law & Order: SVU icons Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni: when they took a radiant selfie after what looked like a refreshing swim.

The selfie in question happened in July 2020. Hargitay shared it to her Instagram with the caption, "Easy like Sunday mornin'..." In the shot, Hargitay is grinning with her hair wet and slicked back — almost definitely from swimming — and wearing what looks like a bathing suit. Meloni, meanwhile, also has a smile on his face and is wearing a shirt fully unbuttoned, suggesting he also got in on the summer fun. Where did this magical swim take place? A pool? A lake? What is the preferred body of water for two of the biggest stars in television history?

The comments section was flooded with fans living for Hargitay and Meloni's hangout. "Friends4eva," one person wrote. "Best duo everrrrr," commented another, while a third posted, "I love you two!!! Always will 😍❤️❤️."

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's beautiful friendship

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. Photo: Getty Images

Between appearances on SVU and the Meloni-helmed Law & Order: Organized Crime, Hargitay and Meloni have been gracing our screens together for 25 years — and their friendship runs deep. In fact, when Hargitay was honored with a Glamour Woman of the Year Award in 2021, Meloni was on hand to tribute her with some touching words.

“I have been trusted with one task tonight: introduce someone who needs no introduction, who I’ve been working with for 13 years and been friends with for 22,” Meloni said in his speech. “She’s got great energy, great personality. So tonight, I say this: Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious. That’s my favorite word; it comes from Latin, to live. Which is what she does with great passion, every day, with everyone that she engages, be they friends, family, strangers, or commitments.”

He continued, “She’s fearless, without the bravado of the warrior stance, but always with the open arms, the open heart. She’s a connector of people because she knows we’re all better when we’re working together. She is as comfortable in the sacred as she is in the profane; she is a soul in the constant search of the beauty and the truth that she knows that this world holds, but she also knows that it requires vigilance, persistence, and insistence to pry magic from the oftentimes mundane reality. Her first instance is to always react with compassion and empathy. She sees hope in the hopeless; she sees the potential in the you, and me, and us."