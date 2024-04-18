Busy Philipps on Girls5eva and Sending Her Daughter to Boarding School in Sweden

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star halted production to help the girl find her mother.

A Lost Girl Thought Mariska Hargitay Was a Real Cop and Asked Her for Help (DETAILS)

Mariska Hargitay is a caring soul both on and offscreen.

On April 10, Hargitay channeled her character Olivia Benson in the best way while filming Season 25 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Mariska Hargitay helps a little girl who thought she was a real cop

While on set shooting a scene at Manhattan's Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park, a little girl who was looking for her mother mistook Hargitay for a real cop because she was sporting her Benson costume and badge. A witness told People that the girl didn't even notice the cameras that were set up.

Hargitay then selflessly stopped production of the episode for 20 minutes to successfully help the child relocate her family. How sweet!

Mariska Hargitay is seen taking a break from filming 'Law and Order: SVU' to help a child at the Fort Tryon Playground on April 10, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay's sweet relationship with Ryan Buggle

Hargitay has always been great working with kids, and she especially has a close connection to Ryan Buggle, 14, who plays her on-screen adopted son, Noah Benson. Recently, Hargitay also directed Season 25, Episode 9 of SVU called "Children of Wolves," to which Buggle took to Instagram to share how inspiring it was to collaborate with her.

On April 11, Buggle shared an artsy, black and white photo of the two sitting next to each other in director's chairs.

"An all new @nbclawandorder tonight! Having @therealmariskahargitay direct you is a gift. Always trying to soak her wisdom up like a sponge," Buggle captioned the post.

"The Bensons ❤️," the official NBC Law & Order account commented.

Meanwhile, the feeling is mutual on Harigtay's part. In a January interview with NBC Insider, the actress opened up about the best parts of working with Buggle as a scene partner on set.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Noah Porter Benson (Ryan Buggle) on Season 25 Episode 9 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

"He is such a special human being," she told us. "He's not like a lot of child actors. He is so good, wise beyond his years, so kind, just wants to learn and grow, and so engaged. Everyone adores him, and he's such a good little actor, so I feel so safe because he's really present and wants to learn. I just adore him because he's also a fascinating person."

She continued, "He's an incredible gymnast, he's a great little thinker, and he asks such good questions, and he's really open for anything. He's like a little adult, but in a good way. I adore him, and I love having scenes with him. Sometimes with little kids, it's like, 'OK, are they gonna get it? Am I gonna have to navigate this?' But with him it's not like that. I look forward to it. And I have real love for him."