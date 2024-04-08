You'll Swoon Seeing Peter Hermann Kiss Mariska Hargitay at the Empire State Building

From Olivia Benson Plaza to the Empire State Building — Mariska Hargitay is taking over New York City.

Last week, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon had the honor of lighting up the Empire State Building in teal, the signature color of the Joyful Heart Foundation. In her latest Instagram post, she is also lit up — while receiving a kiss from her husband, Peter Hermann.

In the pic, Hargitay is all smiles as she is kissed by Hermann, in front of the Empire State Building all aglow in teal. The Emmy winner captioned the swoon-worthy photo with the simple caption: "#AboutLastNight," followed by blue and green heart emojis.

"I see this light that shining tonight on this beautiful, stately, enduring, resilient building that I love so deeply, as a symbol of the attention that I want this issue—and the survivors who are the people behind the issue—to get every day," the actress and advocate wrote in a caption to an Instagram photo of her at the Empire State Building.

The cute couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this August. The two met on the set of SVU, when Hermann played defense attorney Trevor Langan. After two years of dating, Hargitay and Hermann got married on August 28, 2004, in Santa Barbara, California.

“We got married, and we knew that it was going to be good, and I think we both knew, sort of, what we found. We sort of knew that we found the right one," Hargitay told People in 2019. "I never thought it could be this good, and I never knew that I’d be reminded on the journey, that I’d marry the right one. That I waited and married the right one and it’s better than I thought it was."

For the lighting ceremony she was joined by she and Hermann's children, August and Amaya, and in an Instagram video she is shown soaking in the moment by pulling a big lever changing the lights, giving remarks, and even yelling "I love New York" from the top of the Empire State Building.

In a separate 2019 People Interview, Hermann said, "I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life. Not just actual laughter, but also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter — of joy."