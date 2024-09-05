Stabler Meeting Benson's Son Noah for the 1st Time on SVU Is So Precious

The friendship between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) has been one of the pillars of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for over two decades. Several throwback moments between the characters warm fans' hearts, including the time Benson's son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), met Stabler for the first time. The moment happened in Season 23, Episode 20. In true New York City fashion, Stabler bumped into Benson and Noah on the street. (Both parties were busy celebrating Mother's Day and happened to cross paths.) When Stabler started introducing himself to Noah, the little guy already knew who he was.

"I know, Detective Stabler, your old partner," Noah said, which obviously means Benson's spoken about him to her son. Even Stabler was visibly touched that Noah knew of him already.

Stabler then asked Noah the most important question you can ask a kid on Mother's Day: "What do you have planned today?"

"Whatever mom wants," Noah responded.

"That is a perfect answer," Stabler said.

As always, the on-screen energy and chemistry between Hargitay and Meloni is off-the-charts in this scene. It's yet another memorable moment in the up-and-down, will-they-won't-they mystery of Benson and Stabler.

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 20. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Season 26 of SVU premieres Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC, and we're counting down the days. Fans are itching for some Benson-Stabler screen time, seeing as how their most recent interactions have been on the phone. Hargitay is aligned with this, as well. She told Variety in May 2024 she's doing whatever she can to ensure Benson and Stabler cross paths again ASAP.

"I just told [Meloni] the other day," she said. "We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner [for Organized Crime]. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."