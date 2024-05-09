Find out whether Christopher Meloni will reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in the upcoming fifth season of Organized Crime, which will be shown exclusively on Peacock.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Is Moving To Peacock for Season 5 — Everything To Know

Cue the famous Law & Order music because Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving exclusively to Peacock.

The drama series that centers on detectives from the NYPD's Organized Crime Control Bureau will be headed to the streaming platform for the show’s fifth season, where they’ll continue tackling New York City’s most vicious and violent criminal syndicates.

The Law & Order spinoff first premiered in 2021 on NBC, where it aired for its first four seasons.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Will Christopher Meloni star in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 on Peacock? Yes, Christopher Meloni will reprise his role as NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler for Season 5 of the show, which will run on Peacock. Det. Stabler first appeared in the franchise in 1999 with the premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alongside his longtime partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Stabler will continue to pursue criminals of the underworld for the upcoming season of Organized Crime.

Dun Dun.

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appears in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Episode 11. Photo: Zach Dilgard/NBC

Who will be in the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5? Right now, besides the return of Meloni as Det. Stabler, it's unknown which other cast members will be returning. Check back with NBC Insider for updates. As of Season 4, the cast includes Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger as Detective Jet Slootmaekers, and Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes. Tate Ellington joined the cast in Season 4 as tech whiz and Artificial Intelligence specialist Kyle Vargas.

John Shiban will return as the series showrunner for Season 5, according to a press release from Peacock. Emmy-winning producer Dick Wolf, who created the show with Matt Olmstead and Ilene Chakin, will return as an executive producer, as will Meloni, Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

Det. Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger), Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), and Det. Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) appear in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Episode 1 "Memory Lane". Photo: NBC

When will Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime premiere on Peacock? There’s no word yet on when Organized Crime Season 5 will debut on Peacock, but check back for updates on NBC Insider. The first four seasons are currently already streaming on Peacock.

Season 4 of the drama series is still underway, its penultimate episode airing Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 10/9c p.m. on NBC. Det. Stabler is recently back out in the world after being undercover after attempting to infiltrate a militia of former Marines to search for heroin linked to his younger brother, Joe Jr.

On May 1, 2024, Meloni teased fans on his Instagram page, sharing a cast and crew photo — which included Dean Norris and Ellen Burstyn (who play his older brother, and mom) — as they wrapped filming for Season 4.

“Season 5 coming for ya,” Meloni stated as a hashtag.

When is the Season 4 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime? Audiences will have to wait until Thursday, May 16, 2024, to watch the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 finale, which will air on NBC. The episode will stream the following day on Peacock.

