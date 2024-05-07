What's Happened to Kyle Vargas, Law & Order: Organized Crime's AI Specialist?

What's happened to Kyle Vargas in Season 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Vargas has proven time and time again that his intel is sound while assisting on various OCCB cases.

Sometimes, however, his AI-assisted reports anger his colleagues — like in Season 4, Episode 2 ("Deliver Us From Evil"), when he reported that if Stabler had made a different call while on an undercover mission, his criminal informant might have survived. (His statements earned one of Stabler's trademark glares.)

However, the majority of Vargas' AI-assisted forensic analysis has been more productive.

RELATED: This Organized Crime Star Once Had a "Fascinating" Guest Role on Law & Order

In Season 4, Episode 3 ("End of Innocence"), Stabler called Vargas for help, and the tech was able to track down a perp's location after running the details through his database.

Stabler needed help again in Episode 5 ("Missing Persons") on a kidnapping case. During the investigation, Vargas admitted to Stabler that he was happy to become a trusted resource, but was sad that Stabler didn't consider him a true member of the squad.

Vargas continued to prove himself in Episode 7 ("Original Sin") when he used AI to recreate the facial structure of a victim seen in a photo, leading to a successful identification.

When Stabler's brother, Randall (Dean Norris), ended up in jail in Season 4, Episode 10 ("Crossroads"), it was Vargas to the rescue. At the time, Stabler was working undercover at a Staten Island honey farm trafficking heroin and had left his phone with the OCCB. When Randall reached out to get bailed him out, it was Vargas who took the call and bailed Randall out of jail, proving how far he's willing to go to make a friend out of the curmudgeonly Stabler.