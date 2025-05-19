Kelli Giddish Will Return as Rollins on SVU as a Season Season 27 Regular (DETAILS)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans are rejoicing thanks to the news that Kelli Giddish is rejoining the Season 27 cast as a series regular. That's right: Amanda Rollins is so back!

Since Rollins' departure from the squad in Season 24, she's returned to weigh in on cases numerous times, undergoing some exciting life changes along the way. After leaving the SVU to become a criminology professor, she found herself bored with the teaching lifestyle. After taking some time off and helping Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) with cases in her downtime, she realized she missed the police beat.

After scoring a glimmering recommendation from Benson and following her heart, Rollins became the commanding officer of the NYPD's Intelligence Unit. Now, Benson and Rollins collaborate on cases all the time, leading to many welcomed reunions between the pals. Alas, Rollins is set to continue being an SVU scene-stealer.

From her swoon-worthy relationship with her husband A.D.A. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) to her powerhouse contributions to Benson's squad, we can never get enough Rollins, so fans are elated to learn she will return in SVU's upcoming season.

Amanda Rollins returns to Benson's squad in Season 27 of SVU

The news of Giddish's departure four years ago was a heartbreaking blow to fans of her character, who had been kicking criminal butt since Season 13 of the NBC nail-biter.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote in a statement on Instagram in August 2022. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well."

She returned to SVU six times after her initial exit from the squad. Hargitay has been more than eager to welcome her buddy back into the fold, especially after a decade-plus of cases closed between the endlessly badass Rollins and Benson. While Rollins will likely still be at the helm of the Intelligence Unit rather than a member of Benson's squad, fans can predict the powerhouse women will team up even more in Season 27.

"That relationship was one of the most powerful relationships in television because you saw these two badass women, so flawed and so there for each other," Hargitay told Variety in a May 2024 interview.

SVU fans can't wait to see Benson and Rollins reforge that fan favorite connection as Giddish makes her triumphant return.

