Glenn Howerton on the Strange Gift Danny DeVito Gave Him and Launching His Whiskey Brand Four Walls

It's one of the most intense episodes in SVU history.

Mariska Hargitay Says This SVU Episode Was the "Most Difficult" to Shoot

Of all the hundreds of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes Mariska Hargitay has shot over the years, one stands out the most.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In September 2013, the star stopped by TODAY to talk about all things SVU. While there, she revealed the most challenging episode for her to film: the two-hour Season 15 premiere, "Surrender Benson." Longtime fans know this landmark episode well. It picks up right where Season 14 left off, with Olivia Benson held hostage by William Lewis as the SVU squad frantically tries to find her.

"It was, without a doubt, the most difficult episode I ever shot in 15 years, and it was unlike anything I've ever done," Hargitay confessed.

Hargitay explained that the difficulty of filming such intense scenes only sparked her passion for acting even more — in fact, she considered it a challenge.

"I have to tell you, after 15 years, to be nervous and scared and excited to go to work — it's a pretty great thing," she continued. "When you're acting, your body doesn't know the difference [between] acting or being in reality, and that's what presented the challenge."

"I think you pretty much play the what-if game [to capture the scene]," she continued. "It's just about believing it. I think that's why you study your whole life to be focused and be present. And for me, with the work that I do with Joyful Heart, I've had the opportunity and the pleasure to work side-by-side with so many real-life survivors that I know their stories… the bar is set high to keep it real and have integrity about how scary that would be."

Mariska Hargitay's impact on fans

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish are seen filming on the set of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' on August 04, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hargitay is a feminist icon who many people find inspiring. During a conversation with Access Hollywood in 2022, she described the impact she's had on fans.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Has a Simple Key to Feeling Her Best at 60: "I Do a Bunch of..."

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Hold Hands, Bring Loved Ones Together for Family Night

"When I started SVU, very quickly I started to receive a different kind of fan letter," she revealed. "Instead of, you know, 'I love your show; you're a great actress,' it was women and men disclosing stories of abuse. People started sharing and saying, 'Your show changed my life,' and 'I've never told anyone [about my abuse].'"