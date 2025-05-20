Mariska Hargitay and Husband Peter Hermann Look So in Love at Cannes (PICS)

Beautiful couple alert!

Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, were in Cannes over the weekend celebrating the premiere of My Mom Jayne, the documentary about her mother, Jayne Mansfield, that Hargitay produced and directed. It was a big weekend for the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and Hermann was right by her side. Hargitay even shared a couple super romantic photos of the pair. It doesn't get more beautifully candid than this.

"Thank you for being by my side. Now and always. I love you," read Hargitay's message to her husband.

The gorgeous black-and-white photo shows the two beaming at each other from the back of a theater where My Mom Jayne was presumably just screened for the first time. The documentary obviously means the world to Hargitay, and we're happy there was a camera present to capture the pure joy and happiness the two shared. (Hargitay shared another wonderful photo of her and her husband that is equally adorable.)

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the Die My Love red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Hargitay's entire family accompanied their mom on the trip to Cannes, and everybody was dressed to impress, to say the least.

Fans can't get enough of the couple and the pure happiness that radiates from them whenever they're together. One person took to the comments and said the sweetest thing about how inspiring Hargitay and Hermann are.

"You both give me faith in real genuine love ❤️," they wrote.

Lauran Bromley, Mariska Hargitay, Trish Adlesic, Amaya Josephine Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hermann, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann and Peter Hermann attend the Die My Love red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The release of My Mom Jayne evoked a wide range of emotions from Hargitay as she introduced the film during the Cannes Film Festival, with Variety reporting that the star teared up and called the documentary "a very personal film, and truly a dream come true."

Mariska Hargitay reflects on her first date with her future husband

Hargitay and Hermann's love story is about as wholesome as it gets. The two first met on the set of SVU in 2002 — Hermann still portrays recurring character of defense attorney Trevor Logan on occasion — and it wasn't long until he asked Hargitay out on a date.

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Hargitay confessed she was so "overwhelmed" by her feelings for Hermann that she started crying during their first date, which happened to be a church service.

"We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," she revealed. "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."