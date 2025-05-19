Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann Are Radiant in Hollywood Glam with Their 3 Kids

It was a big night for SVU star and her family.

It was one of the most important nights of Mariska Hargitay's life, and her husband was by her side the entire time.

In a May 18 Instagram carousel, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon and her husband, Peter Hermann, attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with their three children August, 17, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11. And they were all dressed to impress.

They two attended the world premiere screening of Hargitay's directorial debut, My Mom Jayne — and the couple commemorated the occasion by channeling old Hollywood glam in the very best way!

Hargitay's gown and smile were radiant in the three adorable photos she shared of herself and Hermann. It was a big night for the star, and her gown looked like something her mother Jayne Mansfield would've worn decades ago.

"Still basking in the glow of last night's premiere of #MyMomJayne @cannes.film.festival …. and forever basking in the glow of this beautiful love," Hargitay wrote in a caption.

Lauran Bromley, Mariska Hargitay, Trish Adlesic, Amaya Josephine Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hermann, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann and Peter Hermann attend the Die My Love red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

My Mom Jayne focuses on present-day Hargitay as she learns about her famous mother, Jayne Mansfield, the Hollywood starlet who tragically died in a car accident when the SVU star was just a few years old.

According to Variety, Hargitay was emotional as she introduced the film to movie lovers at the festival, moments before it premiered.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the Die My Love red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

"Tonight I'm celebrating the power that film has for me to remember somebody I didn't have the good fortune to know or grow up with," she said.

The early reviews of My Mom Jayne are in, and Hargitay should be very proud.

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux declared the documentary "extraordinary" and told the Cannes audience before the screening, "It's not about the past. It's about who we are now, and it's a way to bring the past to the present and even to the future."

Mariska Hargitay reveals the most difficult SVU scene she's filmed

Detective Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters) and Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 14 Episode 7. Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBC

"It was, without a doubt, the most difficult episode I ever shot in 15 years, and it was unlike anything I've ever done," Hargitay confessed during a September 2013 visit to TODAY.

The episode in question? The Season 15 premiere, "Surrender Benson," which focused on the SVU squad tracking down Hargitay's Olivia Benson, who was being held at gunpoint by a rapist.

It was one of those classic SVU episodes that had viewers literally on the edge of their seats, thanks in no small part to Hargitay's unbelievable performance. The star revealed that the intense scenes in question required her to dig deep to give a realistic portrayal of the agony Benson was going through in those harrowing moments.

"I have to tell you, after 15 years, to be nervous and scared and excited to go to work — it's a pretty great thing," she explained "When you're acting, your body doesn't know the difference [between] acting or being in reality, and that's what presented the challenge."