Mariska Hargitay's Magical 2nd Dress at Cannes Literally Shimmers (PIC)

The Law & Order: SVU star has never looked more radiant.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival was a milestone event for Mariska Hargitay. To celebrate, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wore two show-stopping dresses on the red carpet.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

In a May 20 Instagram post, Hargitay showed off the dress she wore days after the screening of her documentary, My Mom Jayne. Her old Hollywood-inspired gown from Cannes a few days ago was gorgeous, and this second dress is just as chic.

See Mariska Hargitay's unbelievable dress here.

The form-fitting two-toned gown was equal parts glamorous and regal. The gold and silver sleeve shimmered in the light as she posed on the red carpet."Another magical night @festivaldecannes," Hargitay captioned on Instagram. That's a perfect adjective to describe this dress!

Mariska Hargitay departs the "Vie Privée" (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Of course, Hargitay's husband Peter Hermann attended the event in support of her. The two were all smiles as they took in the premiere of Jodie Foster's latest project.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay and Husband Peter Hermann Look So in Love at Cannes (PICS)

Hargitay's new documentary My Mom Jayne follows the actress as she learns more about the life and times of her mother, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield.

“This movie is a labor of love and longing," Hargitay said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s a search for the mother I never knew, an integration of a part of myself I’d never owned, and a reclaiming of my mother’s story and my own truth. I’ve always believed there is strength in vulnerability, and the process of making this film has confirmed that belief like never before.”

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Has a Simple Key to Feeling Her Best at 60: "I Do a Bunch of..."

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann shared a candid moment in Cannes

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the My Mom Jayne red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Sometimes, all the glitzy red carpet photos in the world pale in comparison to a simple and sweet candid photo with the love of your life. Just ask Hargitay.

Fans are still swooning over one sweet photo the star posted of herself and her husband from the weekend. The snap in question shows Hargitay and Hermann smiling at each other as they stand at the back of a theater, clearly enveloped in the moment.

Hargitay captioned the picture with a simple message of gratitude.

"Thank you for being by my side. Now and always. I love you," she wrote on Instagram.

Catch up on Law & Order: SVU on Peacock now!