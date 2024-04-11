Benson's latest dilemma on Law & Order: SVU? Figuring out the best way to tell Noah his biological father was a heinous criminal.

Noah Finally Found Out About His Villain Father on SVU, and This Happened

Few things cause Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's leading lady, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), to lose composure. An uncomfortable conversation with her son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), is one of them.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The topic of Noah's villainous biological father took center stage on SVU Season 25, Episode 9 ("Children of Wolves"), directed by none other than Hargitay herself. Most adopted children have the biological-parents conversation at some point, but Benson had her work cut out for her telling Noah about his psychopathic paternal bloodline.

RELATED: How Many Law & Order: SVU Episodes Has Mariska Hargitay Directed?

Here's what happened:

Noah asked Benson about his biological father on SVU: what happened

Burning with Rage Forever" Episode 23010 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson and Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order SVU Episode 2310 "Burning with Rage Forever". Photo: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

With a decades-long career at the NYPD, it was only a matter of time before Benson's adoptive son, Noah, learned about her work. A simple Google search gave Noah insight into some of Benson's most intense cases, including William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber) and, even more shocking, the trial of Johnny D. (Charles Halford) — a.k.a Johnny Drake, a.k.a Noah's biological father.

Fans remember Johnny D. was a sex-trafficking sociopath. (Noah's mother was one of Johnny's sex workers who was murdered by his henchmen.) Noah saw Johnny D. listed as his biological father after snooping through Benson's box of case files. He didn't read much but just enough to have questions for his mom.

Benson, naturally, was taken aback by Noah's findings. She told him that as his mother, she chooses the time and place for certain conversations about his childhood and her career. Noah promised he'd never go snooping around again, but Benson was still rattled. She knew she had to figure out the best way to approach Noah's origin story with him.

After tackling her inner demons surrounding the Johnny D. case, Benson came clean to her son about his father. Rather than zeroing in on the harrowing details, she told the story about how the stars aligned for Noah and Benson to become a family. It wasn't an easy conversation, but it was an emotional milestone for Benson and her son.