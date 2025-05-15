A Breaking Bad Fan Favorite Appears in the Law & Order: SVU Finale (DETAILS)

Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has featured a great lineup of guest stars. And now, a beloved Breaking Bad actor makes her way to the Season 26 finale.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has had little time to rest this season, kicking criminal butt and taking names every step of the way. With the help of her elite squad, Benson has maintained her reign as a procedural badass, tackling whatever heinous case comes her way. As Season 26 comes to an explosive end, Betsy Brandt is slated to elevate the stakes in the finale episode ("Post-Rage"). Applauded far and wide for her role as Marie Schrader in the Emmy-winning crime series Breaking Bad, Brandt is no stranger to delivering a gripping performance.

Ahead of Brandt's guest appearance in SVU's Season 26 finale, we're checking out some other highlights from her portfolio:

Why you recognize SVU guest star Betsy Brandt: Breaking Bad, Parenthood, NCIS

The cast of Breaking Bad Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, and Betsy Brandt poses at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; The cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Aside from Breaking Bad, Brandt has starred in various hit series and films like Judging Amy, ER, Boston Legal, The Practice, and NCIS.

During her Breaking Bad era, Brandt landed a recurring role on NBC's Parenthood as Sandy Rizzoli, the ex-wife of Ray Romano's Hank Rizzoli. After appearing in a Season 4 episode, Brandt returned in a recurring part in the series' final season. Following her performance as Marie in Breaking Bad, Brandt went on to join the cast of the sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show in 2013. Brandt played Annie Henry, the wife of Michael J. Fox's character, a former news anchor who returns to work after a health-related hiatus. During her time on the sitcom, Brandt also guest-starred as Barbara Sanderson in the 2014 series Masters of Sex.

Brandt's film career is just as impressive. While many remember her as the Banker in the 2012 film Magic Mike, Brandt also made memorable appearances in movies like Mothers of the Bride (2015), Between Us (2016), and Landline (2017).

From 2015 to 2019, Brandt starred in Life in Pieces as Heather Hughes, opposite Colin Hanks. She's also been in Pearson, The Unicorn, and Love, Victor.

In 2022, Brandt surprised Breaking Bad fans by guest-starring in an episode of the final season of its smash spin-off series Better Call Saul.

Betsy Brandt plays a survivor on Law & Order: SVU

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny Carisi" Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

In Brandt's latest television appearance on SVU, she'll play a therapist named Gretchen who crosses paths with Benson and the squad after surviving a near-death attack. The logline for tonight's SVU finale — Season 26, Episode 22 ("Post-Rage") — reads: "Benson investigates a string of sexual assaults targeting local female psychiatrists; the squad celebrates a promotion."

Don't miss Brandt's latest by watching the Season 26 finale of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, May 15 at 9/8c on NBC. If you miss the live broadcast, the finale is available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

