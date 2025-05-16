Christopher Meloni's Mini-Me 21-Year-Old Son Has Mastered the Stabler Stare: PICS

For well over two decades on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, Christopher Meloni has used his "Stabler Stare" to perfection.

Whether his character Elliot Stabler is grilling a suspect in the interrogation room or finding himself eye-to-eye with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson in an unexpectedly tender moment, the stone-faced expression that somehow says so much has become synonymous with the character.

Well, as it turns out, Meloni's 21-year-old son has mastered the Stabler Stare too!

In a May 10 Instagram carousel, the star shared a handful of photos from a recent family vacation to Athens, Greece — and fans can't get over how much his son, Dante, looks like his dad, smoldering mug and all. The photo in question is the fifth in the carousel, and shows the family posing in front of the historic Parthenon — and Dante is definitely rocking the Stabler Stare.

Meloni, his wife, Sherman, Dante, and his daughter, Sophia, clearly went all-out for this epic European family vacation. The pictures look amazing, don't they?

Oh, and in true Meloni fashion, the star tried his best to throw his fans off the scent.

"Family trip to Cleveland! Super cool. Tmrw we sale Lake Erie! Yeehaw," he hilariously captioned.

"Cleveland never looked better," commented one fan.

Christopher Meloni reveals his secret to parenting success

Christopher Meloni with wife Sherman Williams arriving at the Project A.L.S. "Tomorrow Is Tonight" gala at Roseland Ballroom on October 21, 2002. Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

As these vacation photos show, Meloni has a close relationship with his two children. He regularly goes on adventures with Sophia and even works out with Dante now.

So, what's the secret sauce to being such a good parent? In a 2014 interview with USA Today, Meloni described his approach to parenting and revealed that he's simply passing on what was taught to him.

"I think my kids would call me a little crazy. I'm very physical, very affectionate. I'm also very disciplined and focused on education. That's one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there's no compromise," Meloni said. "What works for me is empowering my kids. I remember not having any power when I was growing up. Power helps kids mature, and it requires critical thinking on their part. They feel engaged in a decision, which makes them feel engaged in the family process."