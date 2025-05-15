After several years on the squad, a certain SVU member was honored with a promotion.

This SVU Detective Got a Major Career Update in the Season 26 Finale

Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) has been hustling for years on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and he finally got his flowers in the Season 26 finale ("Post Rage").

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Since his debut in Season 23, Velasco has become a fan favorite on SVU thanks to the grit and passion he brings to the squad room. Velasco's tenacity is fueled by his troubling childhood. However, after turning his life around and relocating to the United States, Velasco paved a brighter path for himself. His childhood instilled in him a strong sense of justice that inspired him to become a detective for Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU.

Despite becoming a great partner to Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T), it took Velasco a long time to earn Benson's trust. Still, after showing his dedication and providing key insights into cases, he eventually earned the respect of his colleagues, Benson included.

RELATED: What's Happened to Octavio Pisano's Joe Velasco on Law & Order: SVU?

In the Season 26 finale of SVU, Velasco celebrated a pivotal milestone. After years of service and personal growth, he was promoted to Detective Second Grade. Here's what happened:

The SVU squad all celebrated Velasco's exciting promotion

SVU" as Detective Joe Velasco Photo: NBC

After Benson found Velasco burning the midnight oil on a Friday night, she asked her detective if he was interested in grabbing a quick drink with her. Benson doesn't have the friendliest rapport with Velasco, so he was a bit confused by the request.

"You serious?" Velasco asked.

"Yeah, why don't we go talk for a minute?" Benson said.

"Did I do something wrong?" Velasco asked her.

"You know, I can be nice sometimes," Benson encouraged. "Come on."

On the way to the bar, Velasco made an effort to connect with Benson. Velasco may not have always been forthright with his commanding officer, but he's made a lot of progress in opening up.

"I know I'm not really good with words, but I just wanted to say thank you," Velasco said.

"For what?" Benson asked.

"Not giving up on me," Velasco asked.

"Well, I'm not gonna lie, Velasco: There have been a few times a while back where I considered throwing you out on your ass," Benson confessed.

"But it turns out you're not entirely a lost cause," she added while entering the bar with a smirk and saying, "Guys!"

Turns out, the entire SVU was there at the bar, drinks raised with joy. "Congratulations!" they cheered.

Velasco had no clue what was happening, requesting answers from his colleagues. That's when they revealed he was being promoted to Detective Second Grade, much to his surprise.

"For real?" Velasco asked incredulously. Benson nodded with a smile, telling Velasco she had called the Chief to let him know that Velasco had demonstrated "strong casework" and earned the respect of his superiors. "So, in other words, command presence," she explained.

"To Detective Second Grade Velasco," Benson cheered along with the entire unit, hugging Velasco tight.

RELATED: Octavio Pisano's Best Memories with Mariska Hargitay and Ice T on the Set of SVU

From a newcomer with a rough past to a trusted leader with "command presence" in the unit, Velasco's promotion was one of the most satisfying moments from SVU's Season 26 finale.

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

Shop Law & Order merch: