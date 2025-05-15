Stop us if you've heard this one before: an alligator hopped on meth and a social media influencer walk into a men's restroom...

Is There a New Episode of Poker Face This Week on Peacock? (May 15, 2025)

With crime boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman) no longer breathing down her neck, human lie detector Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) is free to go wherever she pleases in Peacock's hit series, Poker Face.

This week's new episode brings Ms. Cale down to the Florida Panhandle where she falls in with a group of hippie animal activists looking to free an abused alligator that has developed a taste for Oreos...and eventually human flesh. The mission to free the reptile becomes even more urgent when the creature snacks on her owner in a men's restroom. Yes, you read that right!

"With this show, every single episode is like a new album," creator, director, writer, and executive producer Rian Johnson said in a statement. "It’s less thinking of it in terms of a season. We’re approaching it with the mindset of, 'We have 12 opportunities to tell 12 new, fun mysteries. What are the worlds in each of those episodes that we want to play in? And what are positions that we can put Charlie in that she hasn't been in before?'"

Is Poker Face new this week? (May 15, 2025) Yes! The fourth episode of Poker Face Season 2 — "The Taste of Human Blood" — is now streaming on Peacock.

Written by Wyatt Cain and directed by Lucky McKee, the episode finds Charlie investigating the death of showboating police officer/social media influencer Gator Joe Pilson (Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani) when he's mysteriously eaten by his pet alligator, Daisy.

“Kumail playing a Florida cop is not something he probably thought he would ever do, but he was wonderful at it," showrunner and executive producer Tony Tost told the official Peacock blog.

Gabby Hoffman (Zero Day) and Ben Marshall (Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain) also guest star as Officer Fran Lamont and animal control worker Rusty, respectively. Oh, and we almost forgot: Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire) makes a brief vocal appearance as a friendly voice over Charlie's CB radio.

Kumail Nanjiani on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

