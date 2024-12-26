Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams Had a Beach Wedding with a Very Unique Theme

Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams tied the knot nearly three decades ago in an untraditional ceremony.

Law & Order legend Christopher Meloni is applauded for his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, but when the cameras stop rolling, you can bet he's soaking up quality time with his wife of several decades, artist, and seasoned Hollywood production designer, Sherman Williams.

Sure, Stabler may struggle with a tumultuous family life and his decades-long romantic tension with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), but behind the scenes, it couldn't be a more different story; Meloni boasts a very fulfilling life with his wife and kids. As parents to daughter Sophia Meloni, 23, and son Dante Meloni, 20, Williams and Meloni have built a beautiful family over the years, enjoying many family vacations and celebrating milestones together. But it all began when Meloni crossed paths with a charming production designer nearly 30 years ago.

Meloni and Williams' wedding marked the beginning of a beautiful partnership that has spanned decades, which is why we're looking back at the Law & Order star's big day.

Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams' wedding was a medieval-themed beach celebration

After dating for four years, the couple tied the knot on July 1, 1995, on the beach in Malibu, a popular locale for seaside ceremonies. However, instead of embracing a nautical decor scheme, Meloni and Williams went the untraditional route with a medieval theme, drinking from ornate goblets during the ceremony, according to Pioneer Woman. What a timeless way to celebrate their love surrounded by loved ones.

Sherman Williams and Chris Meloni skipped the immediate honeymoon

While their wedding was a beautiful day surrounded by their closest friends and family, the couple wasn't whisked away for the honeymoon at the night's end. Williams was working on a movie in Miami, according to Pioneer Woman, so she headed to the airport directly following the ceremony.

Decades later, the couple is still going strong. In January 2024, Meloni celebrated Williams' 64th birthday while visiting Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival. "I celebrate the grandeur, beauty, and intelligence that is @sherman.meloni," Meloni captioned the Instagram post with a darling picture of his wife.

"What has been great is that the longer you're married and you go through all the things that you go through as a married couple, and if you can tough it out and you can find the reasons why you love them and you were attracted to them in the first place, and those just grow," Meloni shared with TODAY while looking back on his marriage. "And the feelings and the strengths of the other person solidify. It's great. You have to stick it out through the tough times. If you come out the other end, you go: 'Oh, this is why we are what we are.'"

How did Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams meet? Williams and Meloni met while working on the same series in Los Angeles, according to People, but Williams was in a relationship at the time. After Williams became single again, Meloni landed a date with her, where she quickly got to work to see if her friends approved. Meloni passed the test — and has been with Williams ever since. "On our first date, we went to three parties, given by three sets of my friends," Williams told Your Tango in 2006. "The first was in West Hollywood. Every guy there was gay. Chris passed with flying colors. Next, we went to a party given by Beverly Hills snootballs. Chris kept his manners in check and held his own. Then, we went to a costume designer's party in the Hills, where we drank beers from a tub on the porch. And I thought: I can take him anywhere."

