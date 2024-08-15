Only Chris Meloni Can Pull Off Black Leather Pants & a Knee-Length Rainbow Scarf

Daveed Diggs Got a Text from Prince Requesting His Presence at a Club During Hamilton

Christopher Meloni fears no style.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime star might live in suits when playing Detective Elliot Stabler, but off-screen, he likes to show his personality through his clothes. In fact, he has a history of doing this.

Christopher Meloni styled leather pants with a striped scarf back in 2002

In 2002, Meloni and his wife Sherman Williams attended the Project A.L.S "Tomorrow Is Tonight" Gala in New York City, with Williams opting for a red dress and tartan shawl. Meanwhile Meloni chose black leather pants and a brightly-colored scarf.

The look perfectly encapsulates eccentric 2000s style, which was marked by bold colors and prints — and pairing choices that today would probably never happen. But that's why we love the era!

Christopher Meloni with wife Sherman Williams arriving at the Project A.L.S. "Tomorrow Is Tonight" gala at Roseland Ballroom, October 21, 2002. Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Christopher Meloni's style is just as fun today

In 2024, Meloni and Williams took a trip to Paris to watch the Summer Olympics and seized the opportunity to flex their fashion skills. In an Instagram carousel (scroll through below), Meloni credited American brand Ralph Lauren for his looks, showing off a Rugby-esque top he wore to a match. Plus, he posted an elevator selfie revealing a matching-outfit moment with Williams.

And check out the patterned shirt he wore to a Law & Order event two years ago:

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni attend NBC's "Law & Order" Press Junket at Studio 525 on February 16, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meloni told Jimmy Fallon in a Tonight Show interview that he grew his hair out "from age 18 to about age 20," in the era when girls and boys alike sported Farrah Fawcett-esque blow-outs. At the time, Meloni's hair reached past his shoulders, and he wore it parted in the middle like a member of the Bee Gees. When Fallon asked him if he was, in fact, in a band, Meloni responded, "I thought I was. In my head, obviously."

Christopher Meloni is teaching his son Dante the rules of style

"Happy Mother’s Day. Thankful for the one I had. Thankful for the one I marvel at today," Meloni captioned an Instagram post for Williams featuring throwback pictures of his wife and kids. In the first, his son Dante's preppy checkered pants are so cute, not to mention his little blue blazer. A fashionisto in the making!

