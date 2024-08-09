Somehow Chris Meloni Still Looks Smoldering With a Cat on His Shoulders

Me-ow. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni is a not-so-secret stud (calm down, he's married), and of course he can make even a feline accessory look hot.

Christopher Meloni looks so handsome with a cat on his shoulders

In his latest Instagram post — an ad for the cat treat, Temptations — Meloni poses in an audio recording booth with an adorable bengal kitty on his back, and it's hard to say who looks cuter.

"The newest cat zaddy 😹," wrote on commenter. "Loving this..my boi is a cat man too😍😍😍😍😍😍," added another. Oh, to be a cat atop Christopher Meloni's shoulders.

The post is a promotion for a true cat crime podcast narrated by Meloni for Temptations, in case you find that idea... tempting. Check out the post here.

Meloni is also a dog guy

Thirteen years ago, the Meloni family adopted a small dog named Scotty, and the actor describes him as a mysterious pup. "You never know quite what he's thinking," he told People. "He can kind of take you or leave you, but then he'll come up and show you how much he needs you, but on his time and in his way. [He's] really appreciative when you take him on the walk, obviously, or when you're going to feed him; that's when you're best friends."

"I swear he wears black eyeliner," he added, continuing, "I've never caught him putting on makeup, but if I sent you a picture, you'd go, oh my, he's wearing makeup."

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's on-screen chemistry

Fans are still waiting for Detective Elliot Stabler and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to hook up, because the pair are just too good together. And the secret is their rock solid off-screen friendship.

"I think Chris and I, Benson and Stabler, at the end of the day, it's all the same," Hargitay told Vanity Fair. "In the relationship, whether it was acting or being partners, there was a level of trust. If I had, like, six dots and this was him and this was me, and then you connect the dots, they connected in so many ways: acting partners, friends, comedians, people that hold each other accountable. We almost had our own language."