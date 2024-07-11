Christopher Meloni Looks Epic With Long, Flowing Blonde Hair Past His Shoulders

This is proof the Law & Order: Organized Crime star can pull off any look.

Christopher Meloni's buzzed-to-bald haircut has been his signature for the greater part of 15 years. The tough-as-nails aesthetic is perfect for his beloved Law & Order: Organized Crime (and SVU) character, Elliot Stabler, who can't let hair get in the way of seeing justice served.

But on one fateful day while filming an ad for compression clothing company Tommie Copper, Meloni switched up his look in a major way. He swapped the buzz for blonde, and not just any blonde: long, flowing blonde hair that went past his shoulders.

Christopher Meloni went blonde for a Tommie Copper commercial: details

The look was epic and fit the premise of the Tommie Copper spot, which was for one of the brand's "hero" products. To showcase it, Meloni adopted a superhero look, complete with a cape and blonde wig that rivaled Thor's in the battle for best action-star mane.

But don't take our word for it. See Meloni rock blonde tresses for Tommie Copper in the video, below. We wonder if Meloni finally found out if blondes have more fun. It seems like blonde superheroes certainly do.

Christopher Meloni invites you to be a hero!



Join us in the fight for a lyme-free world. You can help today at https://t.co/HDgu3HrGlu, and then you'll know what it's like to be a hero too.@Chris_Meloni @LymeAlliance pic.twitter.com/CmfFaYH1Tf — Tommie Copperâ¢ (@TommieCopper) August 31, 2023

Organized Crime fans may not see Meloni as a blonde any time soon, but they will be getting new episodes when Season 5 premieres exclusively on Peacock. An exact premiere date has not been announced yet.

That said, if Mariska Hargitay has anything to say about it, her SVU character, Olivia Benson, and Meloni's Stabler will have scenes together in the near future — somewhere in the Law & Order universe. The characters have been communicating via phone and voicemail for the last few episodes, but Hargitay says "it's time" for a "Bensler" meetup.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

"I just told [Meloni] the other day," Hargitay told Variety. '"We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU premieres October 3, 2024 on NBC.