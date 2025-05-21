Severide and Kidd Each Tell Boden What Happened at the House Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

"You can practice and try on synthetics ... but nothing that's like real skin," the Chicago Fire star explained.

Taylor Kinney Got Tattooed By a Friend Still in Training: "I Was Her First Victim"

As proven by his many action-packed rescues as the beloved Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney doesn't scare easily, so he didn't shy away from allowing a still-training tattoo artist to give him some new ink.

Kinney has stolen hearts as the fearless and passionate Firehouse 51 Lieutenant. Whether he's running into a burning building for a daring rescue mission or he's navigating his swoon-worthy relationship with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Chi-Hards can't get enough Severide screentime. But beyond the firefighter uniform, Kinney can be just as daring in his day-to-day life.

Case in point: the time he got a tattoo from someone still learning the ropes of tattooing. Kinney shared the session on his Instagram in 2019, where he didn't flinch as he sat for a leg tattoo.

Taylor Kinney got tattooed by a trusted member of the One Chicago family...in training

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears in a scene from Chicago Fire, Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBCNBCU Photo Bank

During a 2019 interview with Jam TV, Kinney talked about what he was up to outside of Chicago Fire, including his recent visit to the tattoo studio. Kinney revealed that he got inked by his friend's wife. Oh, and the friend in question? None other than Kinney's Chicago Fire co-star Joe Miñoso. His wife, former makeup artist Murphy Miñoso, may have still been training as an apprentice, but Kinney wasn't scared.

"You can practice and try on synthetics and kind of other things, but nothing that's like real skin. So I was like, 'Well, I have some stuff that you can cover,'" Kinney shared, playfully adding, "So I was her first victim."

Kinney continued by sharing that a cherished childhood memory inspired his new ink.

"It was this picture I had in my bathroom growing up," Kinney explained. "And it's this guy in a hammock on a beach with a sailboat posted out, like, anchored out. I was like, 'Someday I'd like to be in the hammock with the little boat with a little hat on. Just taking a nap in the middle of that."

Eager to know how the session turned out, Kinney was happy to reveal that his new tattoo turned out great. And the excitement doesn't end there. Not only did Murphy get some practice tattooing on real skin, but after Kinney shared the session on social media, it led her to reach a wider audience and recruit new clients.

"She got a lot of referrals, so now she's kind of off to the races," Kinney happily reported.

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Getty Images

How many tattoos does Taylor Kinney have? The Chicago Fire star's humorous anecdote begs the question — what other tattoos does Kinney have? While an exact total has yet to be tallied, Kinney has at least two tattoos that have made their way to the mainstream. Aside from his island getaway tattoo on his right leg, Kinney also has a back tattoo. Based on photos taken of Kinney from Chicago's 2015 polar plunge event, Kinney sports a large back tattoo of an angelic figure with outstretched wings.

