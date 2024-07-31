Chris Meloni and His Wife Sherman Williams Look So Good in Coordinating Navy Blazers

The SVU star and his wife travelled to Paris together for the 2024 Olympics.

When attending the Olympics in Paris, one simply must dress the part, and Christopher Meloni certainly got the dress code memo. The actor, who plays Detective Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order franchise, and his wife Sherman Williams put on their preppy best to take in the Games, and it's just so classy.

In an Instagram post, Meloni credited American brand Ralph Lauren for his looks, showing off a Rugby-esque top he wore to a match, the pair by the Seine, hanging out with Alan Cummings, and an elevator selfie showing off their matching white pants and navy blazer fits.

The actor seems to have truly enjoyed his time in the City of Lights, and shared some favorite moments with his followers. When Williams fearlessly pedaled through the streams amid a downpour, Meloni captured the moment on video, and posted it with the caption, "Why I married her- #Baller #fearless #Beautyintherain #Paris2024 @nbc." Cute.

Later, he reflected on his time abroad and shared a few more tourist-y snaps, from museums, landmarks and even a beautiful sunrise. "We’ll always have Paris. Great event, great people, great times thx @ralphlauren and @nbc @sienna. Paris for making @paris2024 a great memory," Meloni wrote.

The couple also found time to catch up with other celebrity pals, like The Voice Coach and Olympics commentator Snoop Dogg and actress Elizabeth Banks.

Sherman Williams and Chris Meloni attend as Gucci & Amy Sacco Celebrate Bungalow Gucci In Honor Of The New Meatpacking Boutique on April 29, 2023. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gucci

Christopher Meloni and Sherman Williams' love story

Now nearly three decades into their marriage, the pair are clearly still enamored of each other. And it sounds like the relationship has been a party from the beginning.

"On our first date, we went to three parties, given by three sets of my friends," Sherman recalled to Your Tango. "The first was in West Hollywood. Every guy there was gay. Chris passed with flying colors. Next, we went to a party given by Beverly Hills snootballs. Chris kept his manners in check and held his own. Then, we went to a costume designer's party in the Hills, where we drank beers from a tub on the porch. And I thought: I can take him anywhere."

Four years later, the pair married on the beach in a medieval-themed ceremony complete with ornate goblets. They now share a daughter, Sophia, and a son, Dante.

"I always knew I wanted kids, as did my wife. My mother always used to say to me, 'I've learned so much from you kids,' and I didn't get it. Now I get it," the actor told People. "One is more of an old soul. I never used that term until they came out of the womb and I looked in their eyes. I was like, 'Holy cow, look at you. You're here to teach me.' As well as the other one, who's a young soul. It's ever-evolving and a complete fulfillment of my life."

So, maybe take them to Paris next time?