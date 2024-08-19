Chris Meloni in a Tight Green Tank Top & Bright Pink Pants Is His Boldest Style Moment

Christopher Meloni knows how to rock a suit and tie on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime — but he flaunted another side of his fashion sense in a 2021 photo shoot with Interview magazine.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC and Peacock.

The actor shook it like a Polaroid picture — literally — for the celebrity and fashion magazine when he was photographed in a sizzling series of instant images. The parade of Polaroids had Meloni in a variety of looks from a crop top and different tank tops, including in the second slid a neon green number he paired with bright pink pants. He also had some accessories like a set of dumbbells, a green lawn chair, and a slice of pizza.

RELATED: Only Chris Meloni Can Pull Off Black Leather Pants & a Knee-Length Rainbow Scarf

The series of pictures accompanied Meloni's thoughts on a variety of random topics like gluten, celebrity trainers, zaddies, microwaves, and the "shipping" of his Law & Order: SVU and OC character, Elliot Stabler, and Stabler's former partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Christopher Meloni on shipping "Bensler" and being a "zaddy"

“Meaning that if you’re an Elliot and Olivia shipper, you’re thirsting to see their relationship be consummated? That’s like asking me to try to stop the northbound train by lying down on the track. That’s a third-rail question," Meloni said.

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appears in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2, Episode 21. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

For her part, Hargitay has also opened up to NBC Insider about fans shopping their iconic characters.

"They’re responding to our mutual love for each other, our respect for each other, the deep trust that we hold in each other, the chemistry between us," Hargitay said. "But it is so sacred and sometimes that changes things, right? It’s a complex relationship.”

Meloni was also asked about being a "zaddy," when speaking to Interview, to which he responded: “I’ve been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it? Sure, I’m a zaddy.”

RELATED: Somehow Chris Meloni Still Looks Smoldering With a Cat on His Shoulders

In an Instagram post from June 12, 2021, Meloni thanked Interview for a "great time/great shoot," and shared some behind-the-scene images, including one where fans can witness the green tanktop and pink pants combo in its full glory as the actor stuns for the camera. The photos led his followers to be anything but calm, with commenters writing one word reviews like "Gulp," and "YUM." Along with another adding, "You’d be sexy in a trash bag..."

This is far from the first time Meloni has stepped out from his stable of suits on Law & Order for an event or fashion shoot, but this might be his boldest style moment ever.