BFFs Reba McEntire & Melissa Peterman Look So Good in Their Coordinating Emmys Looks

The Happy's Place were each other's dates to annual ceremony — and they co-presented an award.

It was an eventful night in Los Angeles at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, but besties Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman stole the show on the red carpet!

How to Watch Watch the premiere of Happy’s Place Friday, October 18 at 8/7c on NBC.

The pair, who will star in the NBC comedy Happy's Place this fall, dazzled in their coordinated lavender and teal outfits. Classy, distinguished, fun — those words perfectly describe McEntire and Peterman whenever a camera is pointed in their direction. The Voice's most recent champion — who will defend her title in Season 26 — is just the cutest!

However, McEntire and Peterman weren't attending the awards show to just look fabulous on the red carpet. Later in the evening, the ladies took the stage and presented the Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series.

Reba McEntire and Melissa Petermann have been friends forever

McEntire and Petermann enjoy a strong friendship that spans more than two decades. It flourished when they both starred in Reba, the iconic comedy that ran from 2001 to 2007. As Peterman shared with ET in May, the bond the two women share is something genuine and something they both cherish.

"She's like coming home," Peterman revealed when asked about reuniting with McEntire for Happy's Place. "I think that in this business, we have a lot of 'Hollywood friends' — friends that you share just the good stuff with. I think I knew that when we started sharing real-life stuff, that it was forever. I know she's got my back whether we ever work together again. She is on my side always, and she knows I'm on her's."

Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman speak onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

The friendship between the two women says a lot: We should all aspire to have relationships that are as strong and genuine!

Reba's new show, Happy's Place, premieres October 2024 on NBC

In a conversation with PEOPLE on the red carpet, Peterman excitedly told fans that the same chemistry she and McEntire have in real life will carry over to Happy's Place, which premieres in October.

"I think that the chemistry that we have, that dynamic, it's there, so we're bringing that to Happy's Place," she explained. "We have new characters, it's a new situation, so the chemistry is still there. It's that same dynamic that people want to see. We talked about it, that we've been waiting a long time, and this time feels right. It feels like we were waiting for the right cast, the right time, and we're ready."

Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viewers fell in love with the two ladies the last time they shared the small screen in Reba, and we can't wait to see their incredible dynamic on display again in Happy's Place.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer: Happy's Place premieres Friday, October 18 at 8/7c on NBC!