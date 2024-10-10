We'll Never Forget Reba McEntire's Red Dress from Her CMAs Duet with Linda Davis

There are few things in the world as timeless as Reba McEntire, like one absolutely iconic dress the legend has worn on two occasions!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Let's head back to 2018, to the Academy Of Country Music Awards (ACMs), to be exact. At that event, the current defending Voice champion wore a dazzling sheer, sequined red dress while performing "Does He Love You?" alongside Kelly Clarkson. It was a magical performance — but something felt familiar in the best way.

As it turns out, McEntire wore the exact same dress in 1993 during the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) — the same event that she also performed "Does He Love You?" with Linda Davis!

It was a total full-circle moment for McEntire, her fans, and her incredible career. The fact that the dress still looked as good as ever on the Queen of Country Music shows that McEntire defies fashion conventions — and defies time itself!

Watch Reba McEntire and her iconic dress perform with Linda Davis in 1993 here.

The official Instagram account of the ACM Awards even got in on the action, posting an unbelievable side-by-side comparison that will make fans jokingly curse McEntire's genetics.

Reba McEntire hosts the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 15, 2018 Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

"'Does He Love You' in 1993 and 2018. Same @reba. Same dress. #ACMawards," read the image's perfect caption. Same Reba, same dress, indeed!

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, the star of NBC's Happy's Place confessed that she had no idea the dress would become so famous when she put it on before her classic 1993 performance.

"It was very revealing and I didn't know that!" McEntire revealed. "When I put it on in the dressing room at the Grand Ole Opry for the show, I thought, 'Maybe it's just the lighting in here.' And when I walked out on the stage, I heard the audience go 'Oooooh!' And I thought, 'Dang, I look good!'"

Although she walked away from the 1993 CMAs empty-handed, she still considered her appearance a success.

"I didn't win an award, but I did make the front page of the paper the next day!" she exclaimed.

Reba McEntire defends her Voice title in Season 26

Reba McEntire appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Blind Auditions are underway on The Voice, and McEntire is well on her way to setting up Team Reba for success in Season 26. All pressure is on her as the defending champion to win back-to-back Seasons, a feat that is quite rare!

While Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Gwen Stefani have proven thus far to be fierce adversaries during the Blind Auditions, McEntire knows what it takes to win. Season 26 is already as unpredictable as ever — we never thought we'd see the day when a 13-year-old's performance makes McEntire say, "You blew my socks off!"

Catch episodes of The Voice as the Blind Auditions roll on every Monday and Tuesday on NBC.