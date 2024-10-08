NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider The Voice

The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (October 8): Every Chair Turn

Here's every Voice Artist who got a chair turn during Night 4 of the Season 26 Blind Auditions.

By Christopher Rosa
MisterMoon Grabs the Coaches' Attention with "Deeper Well" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
4:50
Highlight
MisterMoon Grabs the Coaches' Attention with "Deeper Well" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC
Video thumbnail
5:37
Highlight
Frankie Torres' Powerful Cover of "Magic Man" Gets a Four-Chair Turn | Voice Blind Auditions | NBC
Video thumbnail
2:43
Highlight
Malcolm-Ali Gives a Soulful Cover of "Love Will Lead You Back" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

The Blind Auditions continue in Season 26 of NBC's The Voice as the four Coaches —  Reba McEntireGwen StefaniSnoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — curate their teams of musical talent ahead of the Battles. 

How to Watch

Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock. 

For the sake of your convenience, NBC Insider will be recapping all the Blind Auditions, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will eventually go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she picks Artists. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

She also said to Newsweek about doing the show, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it." 

RELATED: How "Unique" Tanner Frick’s “Chris Stapleton-Growl” Got a 4-Chair Turn on The Voice

Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 4 (October 8, 2024) 

Team Reba

Reba McEntire poses for a photo in her chair during The Voice, Season 26 Episode 1.
Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Jaukeem Fortson 

Song choice: "Easy On Me"

Kevin James Graham 

Song choice: "Ain’t No Sunshine"

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg sits in his coach's chair during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice
Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Michael Alexandersson 

Song choice: "Ain’t That a Kick in The Head"

Christina Eagle 

Song choice: "Wildflowers & Wild Horses”

Team Bublé

Michael Buble sits in his coach's chair during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice
Michael Bublé during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

J.Paul 

Song choice: "I Keep Forgettin" 

Jamison Puckett 

Song choice: "Faithfully"

Shye 

Song choice: "Superman (It’s Not Easy)"

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani sits in her coaches chair during the Season 26 premiere
Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sloane Simon 

Song choice: "Unwritten"

Gabrielle Zabosky

Song choice: "Mr. Know It All"

Read more about:

Related Stories