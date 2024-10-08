The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (October 8): Every Chair Turn

Here's every Voice Artist who got a chair turn during Night 4 of the Season 26 Blind Auditions.

The Blind Auditions continue in Season 26 of NBC's The Voice as the four Coaches — Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — curate their teams of musical talent ahead of the Battles.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For the sake of your convenience, NBC Insider will be recapping all the Blind Auditions, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will eventually go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she picks Artists. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

She also said to Newsweek about doing the show, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

RELATED: How "Unique" Tanner Frick’s “Chris Stapleton-Growl” Got a 4-Chair Turn on The Voice

Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 4 (October 8, 2024)

Team Reba

Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Jaukeem Fortson

Song choice: "Easy On Me"

Kevin James Graham

Song choice: "Ain’t No Sunshine"

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Michael Alexandersson

Song choice: "Ain’t That a Kick in The Head"

Christina Eagle

Song choice: "Wildflowers & Wild Horses”

Team Bublé

Michael Bublé during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

J.Paul

Song choice: "I Keep Forgettin"

Jamison Puckett

Song choice: "Faithfully"

Shye

Song choice: "Superman (It’s Not Easy)"

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sloane Simon

Song choice: "Unwritten"

Gabrielle Zabosky

Song choice: "Mr. Know It All"