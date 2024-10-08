Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (October 8): Every Chair Turn
Here's every Voice Artist who got a chair turn during Night 4 of the Season 26 Blind Auditions.
The Blind Auditions continue in Season 26 of NBC's The Voice as the four Coaches — Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — curate their teams of musical talent ahead of the Battles.
For the sake of your convenience, NBC Insider will be recapping all the Blind Auditions, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will eventually go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.
“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she picks Artists. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”
She also said to Newsweek about doing the show, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."
RELATED: How "Unique" Tanner Frick’s “Chris Stapleton-Growl” Got a 4-Chair Turn on The Voice
Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 4 (October 8, 2024)
Team Reba
Jaukeem Fortson
Song choice: "Easy On Me"
Kevin James Graham
Song choice: "Ain’t No Sunshine"
Team Snoop
Michael Alexandersson
Song choice: "Ain’t That a Kick in The Head"
Christina Eagle
Song choice: "Wildflowers & Wild Horses”
Team Bublé
J.Paul
Song choice: "I Keep Forgettin"
Jamison Puckett
Song choice: "Faithfully"
Shye
Song choice: "Superman (It’s Not Easy)"
Team Gwen
Sloane Simon
Song choice: "Unwritten"
Gabrielle Zabosky
Song choice: "Mr. Know It All"