The 2024 Emmys was a star-studded affair, and Edebri was positively giddy after spotting the Reba icon on the red carpet.

Ayo Edibiri Gasped and Almost Broke Into Song When She Met Reba McEntire (VIDEO)

The 2024 Emmys brought together a sprawling lineup of stars, including comedy queen Ayo Edebri, who crossed paths with country queen and Season 12 The Voice Coach Reba McEntire on the September 15 red carpet.

Edebri was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while McEntire was in attendance to co-present the award for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series with her Happy's Place and Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman. So when Edebri caught sight of McEntire, she couldn't contain her excitement. Who could when bumping shoulders with the entertainment powerhouse?

Check out details of the starstruck moment between Edebri and McEntire below.

Ayo Edebri's unexpected run-in with Reba McEntire at the Emmys

E! captured the exact moment when Edebri caught wind of being in McEntire's presence. "Oh my god!" Edebiri exclaimed, unable to contain her excitement. As Peterman looked on, Edebiri proceeded to fangirl while chatting with the country queen.

Edebri spoke about meeting the star in an interview with E! red carpet host Laverne Cox. "I absolutely freaked out when I saw Reba McEntire," Edebri explained. "And I really, really am proud of myself for not singing the entire [Reba] theme song."

Edebri then gave in to the urge and turned to the camera to recite the track: "A single mom who works real hard / loves her kids, and never stops." The infectious 2001 hit, "I'm a Survivor", has gone viral in recent years, a testament to the enduring appeal of McEntire's discography.

"I absolutely loved meeting you @ayoedebiri I am such a fan!" Peterman commented on E!'s video. "You are so talented and brilliant! Not to mention funny and beautiful! Ps I loved meeting your dad too! Congrats on EVERYTHING!!"

Edebri later told Entertainment Weekly, "[Reba was] a big show for me, so it was really exciting to see Reba."

Reba McEntire, Ayo Edebiri and Melissa Peterman at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024. Photo: Disney/Laura Grier

Edebri and other Reba fans are in for a treat as McEntire returns to the sitcom realm in NBC's new comedy Happy Place, premiering Friday, October 18. The series will be a bit of a reprise of the Reba magic as McEntire stars alongside Peterman and lends her angelic voice to the (likely infectious) theme song. We may have another "I'm a Survivor" in the making!

Don't miss McEntire on the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.