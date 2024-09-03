Ahead of SNL's premiere, the "Weekend Update" anchors will host a major stand-up event on Thursday, September 12.

How to Watch Colin Jost & Michael Che's Live Comedy Special, New York After Dark

Ahead of Saturday Night Live's Season 50 premiere, Colin Jost and Michael Che will take their "Weekend Update" banter to a New York City stage in a must-see live comedy event.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On September 3, Peacock will stream its first-ever live comedy special, Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark.

The duo, who have hosted SNL's "Weekend Update" together since 2014, will host New York After Dark for an in-person audience at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY, as it streams live on Peacock. As for the surprise guests who'll be stepping up to the mic, the night is slated to be "drop ins only," so it's anybody's guess — expect some of Jost and Che's favorite acts, up-and-coming talent, and maybe a few well-known names.

Grammy-nominated musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin' will be on-hand as the house band providing the soundtrack for the evening, accompanying performances throughout the special.

Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark will be helmed by longtime SNL associate director Michael Mancini, who has been part of directing team at the late night sketch show since 2012.

How to watch Colin Jost & Michael Che's live comedy special

Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark will stream live, Thursday, September 12 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Peacock.

As we await SNL's historic Season 50 (and the three-hour primetime special airing in February!), you can catch up on every single "Weekend Update" by streaming every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Jost and Che recently co-hosted a live show together on August 24 at the Bellco Theatre in Denver, CO. The show benefited the Zarlengo Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting schools and programs for learning-disabled children in and around the Denver community.

The "Weekend Update" co-anchors aren't the only comedians with an upcoming live special. Seth Meyers will host a live, one hour presidential debate-focused edition of the popular Late Night segment, "A Closer Look." Closer Look Primetime will air live on Wednesday, September 11 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.