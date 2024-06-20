Michael Che Brought Fresh Stand-Up Jokes to The Tonight Show

While Michael Che's best known for co-anchoring Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost since 2014 — and sharing Head Writer role with Jost from 2017-2022 — like many SNL cast members, he's also a stand-up comic. And though SNL wrapped its 49th season in May, Che returned to 30 Rock on June 19 to deliver a fresh set of jokes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Trading his signature "Weekend Update" suit for a summer-casual ensemble, Che opened his (extremely NSFW) set by joking that he's running for president.

"I don't know anything about politics. But I have something that Trump and Biden don't have — and that's four years," said Che, who's joked about the two repeat candidates' 79 and 81-year-old ages on SNL. "The best ability is 'availability'."

Michael Che performs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1991 on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Michael Che jokes about getting married on The Tonight Show

Che's quite used to pushing boundaries on network TV, and his Tonight Show stand-up jokes were no exception. As Jimmy Fallon laughed and clapped in the background, howling with the audience, Che's nearly six-minute set spanned topics including his conflicted feelings on marriage and having kids.

"If I have a kid now, they'd have access to everything that I never had growing up — and I don't want to see that," Che said. "I want my kids to have everything. But I want them to also have nothing, so they know exactly what it is I did for them, and they can owe me forever."

"I think every parent can understand that — even in the Bible, God is like, 'You know, before me, there was nothing. You're welcome!', "Che continued. "That's the kind of dad I want to be. I want to be a father the way God's a father: Distant. I want my kids to question my existence sometimes."

Che had some hilarious thoughts about marriage as well. "I want to get married, but I don't want a wedding. Does that make sense?" he said, as some of the audience murmured in agreement.

Michael Che performs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1991 on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"I just think, you get the wedding too soon in a marriage. You get it like, immediately. There's nothing to look forward to," Che joked. "You should have to earn your wedding! You don't get graduation just because you signed up for school, you gotta pass some tests first."

Is Micheal Che on tour in 2024?

While Che hasn't announced a summer 2024 tour, Colorado residents can catch Che and Jost live on stage at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on August 24, 2024.

