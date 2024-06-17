Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell's Incredible Lip Sync Battle Is Beyoncé-Approved

Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) Crashes The Tonight Show to Rave About Despicable Me 4 (Extended)

Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) Crashes The Tonight Show to Rave About Despicable Me 4 (Extended)

Will Ferrell really did lip sync for his life.

When The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon filmed a special super-sized episode after Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix in February 2015, Jimmy Fallon hosted an epic lip sync battle for the ages featuring Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart.

Fallon explained the rules for the unfamiliar in the audience. "We're going to take turns lip syncing sections of well known songs. We don't know which songs the other ones have picked," he said. "Only the person performing knows which song is coming next. We'll do two songs each."

Ferrell was up first.

Fallon and Hart stepped to the side of the stage as Ferrell took the microphone and announced, "My first song is by the Queen Bey."

Ferrell's "Drunk in Love" number didn't just get a rapturous reception from the studio audience: It also got the stamp of approval from Beyoncé herself. "Texas Hold 'Em" singer shared the clip to her official Facebook page with the caption: "Hilarious!"

Beyoncé thinking you're funny? We can think of no greater compliment.

Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and host Jimmy Fallon during a lip-synch battle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 1, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Watch Will Ferrell lip sync to Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love"

As the track began, Ferrell immediately got down on all fours ready to deliver his best Beyoncé. While he wasn't dancing on a beach like in the song's official music video, the Saturday Night Live alum did his best to keep it sexy with seductive gestures while the audience went wild for his performance.

The crowd lost their minds to Ferrell's Beyoncé impression, as did Fallon and Hart as they watched from the side of the stage. Did we mention that Ferrell did all this while wearing a hoodie for the Seattle Seahawks, the team that was defeated by the New England Patriots at the 2015 Super Bowl?

Though the Despicable Me 4 actor's performance was only about a minute long, he received a well-deserved standing ovation from the audience.

"You can never unsee that," joked Fallon when he walked back to center stage in preparation for his own lip-sync.

It's hard to follow a performance like that, but The Tonight Show Host did his best, rocking out with a lip-sync to Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" — complete with headbanging and leather fingerless gloves.

Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and host Jimmy Fallon during a lip-synch battle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 1, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Kevin Hart's John Legend lip-sync brought Will Ferrell to tears

Hart dialed it down for his first turn, selecting "All of Me" by John Legend, which he dedicated to his "one true love," his now-wife Eniko Hart, née Parrish.

While the wedding-favorite ballad made for a more somber mood, Hart couldn't keep it strictly serious, as he started singing the song to Ferrell — who held back tears — and even went in for a kiss at one point, but got a slap instead.

Hart later followed it up with a triumphant lip sync to Katy Perry's "Roar," while Fallon brought the house down once again with "Let It Go" from Frozen. Meanwhile, Fallon's good friend Drew Barrymore gave the Host an assist on "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing. Yes, Fallon did the lift...kind of.

Watch Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart's epic lip-sync battle above.