Grab your wigs and an eye patch, and get ready to time travel back to the '80s.

Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon's "You Spin Me Round" Remake Is a Work of Art

Watch out, here come Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd.

In 2019, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host and the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star did a shot-for-shot remake of the iconic 1985 music video for Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)," perfectly recreating it with some wigs, a disco ball, and a dream.

Per the original video, Rudd donned an eye patch, throwing glitter in the air as Fallon waved a shimmery flag in the background.

"I didn't realize, he's hard to sing, Pete Burns," Rudd told Fallon in their subsequent Tonight Show interview, referring to the Dead or Alive frontman he impersonated. "He's got such a strange vibrato," he continued.

During their conversation it was revealed that the Wu-Tang Clan was also at 30 Rock while they were rehearsing for "You Spin Me Round." But Rudd, dressed for his Dead or Alive appearance, was too embarrassed to meet them.

"I had the long, red hair and I'm doing my rehearsal for the show we were doing yesterday, and Wu-Tang Clan is in the hallway," Rudd recalled. "I was so excited! I wanted to meet Wu-Tang Clan so badly, but I wouldn't leave the room. I was like, 'I'm not. I can't. I don't want to meet Wu-Tang Clan like this.'"

Jimmy Fallon and actor Paul Rudd during the "You Spin Me Round" Music Video on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1056, April 25, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd actually sing in their music video recreations

During their interview, Fallon clarified that it is indeed Fallon and Rudd singing in the videos they've remade together.

The duo also painstakingly recreated videos for two other tunes, “King of Wishful Thinking” by Go West, and Styx’s “Too Much Time on My Hands."

Like the original, Fallon and Rudd's faithful "King of Wishful Thinking" remake had ballet dancers, a stretch limousine, and even a Julia Roberts lookalike — an homage to the movie Pretty Woman, which featured the song.

While their "Too Much Time on My Hands" clip also featured plenty of wig work, we think "You Spin Me Round," the third part in their trilogy, might be the most outrageous yet.

It's far from the only time Rudd and Fallon have performed together on The Tonight Show. The two have faced off in a lip-sync battle, and they have even performed and filmed a music video for a song about wearing "teenie weenie beanies."

After making the "King of Wishful Thinking" video together, Fallon surprised Rudd on the show with a few cute outtakes from making it. Watch below.