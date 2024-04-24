Paul Rudd & Jimmy Fallon Look Like Brothers in Their Teenie Weenie Beanies

Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

Paul Rudd is a classic triple threat. While he's best known as an actor who's starred in a Marvel franchise and classic ensemble comedies like Anchorman with Will Ferrell, he's gone viral many times over for his unique dance moves and musical stylings. The eternally fresh-faced Rudd may not possess Broadway-ready pipes like a Hugh Jackman, but what he lacks in technical prowess he more than makes up for with charisma and a deep commitment to silliness (he's an SNL Five-Timer for a reason!). Rudd's appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have given him plenty of space to flex his range—and, most recently, to (kind of) rap about "Teenie Weenie Beanies."

Rudd and Jimmy Fallon, who previously recreated the video for the '80s hit "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" together, teamed up again in 2023 for a track devoted to their go-to seasonal headwear.

"Teenie Weenie Beanies" debuted in February 2023. With over 1.6 million YouTube views, it was the second-most-watched sketch from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's 10th season, second only to The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast singing the game's theme with Fallon and The Roots. Why? Rudd's uncanny ability to noodle-dance as his head remains completely still is a major factor, and there's no denying he looks great in a beanie. But it's also just an extremely catchy song.

Jimmy Fallon and actor Paul Rudd during the “Teenie Weenie Beanie” sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 13, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd are practically twins in the "Teenie Weenie Beanies" video

The song kicks off with some lo-fi keyboard bloops before Rudd takes the first verse.

"It's a cold, cold day and I'm getting the chills / Wanna make 'em go away, I need something for reals," Rudd raps, wearing the type of between-seasons outfit that leaves so many people reaching for a knit cap to warm up. "Whether I'm in my house or out on the street / I want a hat right now that can bring me the heat — it's a teenie weenie beanie."

As Fallon messes his tousled hair in a mirror, he cuts in, "Have a bad hair day, but I don't have the time / Need to make it go away at the drop of a dime! I can't smooth it out, looks like I rolled out of bed / I want a hat right now I can put on my head — it's a teenie weenie beanie."

Jimmy Fallon and actor Paul Rudd during the “Teenie Weenie Beanie” sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 13, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The two dance in sync and model some brightly-colored caps as they demonstrate how well a teenie weenie beanie pairs with a dry martini, some fettuccine, and a little tambourine-y.

Their sudden black-and-white break into an a cappella version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" is a highlight. Given that Dolly is a vocal Jimmy Fallon fan, we have to assume the brief cover was officially sanctioned by the Queen of Country herself.

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd's "Teenie Weenie Beanies" video above.

