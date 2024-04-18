The "Backwoods Barbie" showed off her impressive(ly hilarious) psychic powers in a classic Tonight Show clip.

Dolly Parton Gives Jimmy Fallon an Impromptu Palm Reading to Predict His Future

Over the course of her epic career, Dolly Parton has played an angel multiple times — but during a November 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she pulled a naughty trick. The "Backwoods Barbie" went from "Better Get to Livin'" to actually lickin'... Jimmy Fallon's hand.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"I just love working with you. People think we're friends from long back," Parton told Fallon. "I was excited all day like I was having a date or something! I was trying to think, 'What am I gonna wear for Jimmy tonight? And what am I gonna do to throw you off your seat?'"

During their chat, the "9 to 5" singer was telling Fallon about Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, an anthology series based on songs from her vast music catalog — and Parton used to segue into a funny palm reading segment.

RELATED: The Amazing Story Behind "Jolene," Dolly Parton's Legendary Song: "I Was Jealous"

Dolly Parton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1160, November 20, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Watch Dolly Parton "predict" Jimmy Fallon's future with a palm reading

The star-studded cast of Heartstrings included Kathleen Turner. "Kathleen Turner, she plays this old clairvoyant woman that I grew up knowing," Parton explained. "She was psychic, and that kind of runs in my family also."

"My mother was... I kind of have a little bit of that," Parton added, suggesting she also possesses the gift of second sight. Intrigued, Fallon asked the country music queen to read his palm.

"I'm not a fortune teller, but I could try," she responded, grabbing his hand.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Cover of 'I Will Always Love You' Made Dolly Parton Cry

"I see you're going to be very successful with a late night talk show," joked Parton as she looked at the lines on his palm. "And that you have a very long... career ahead of you," she continued as the audience laughed.

Things went from psychic to silly when Parton said, "What's that? I think there's a melted M&M in there," and then proceeded to lick his palm.

"I'm framing this! My hand is going in the Smithsonian," exclaimed Fallon, showing off his freshly-licked hand to the audience. Maybe not the Smithsonian, but the Country Music Hall of Fame at the very least.

What holiday song did Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon sing together?

"Almost Too Early for Christmas."

Aside from being a repeat guest on The Tonight Show, Parton has worked with Fallon on other projects.

Parton and Fallon collaborated on the 2022 holiday duet “Almost Too Early for Christmas," performing the song together on the NBC special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. You don't need psychic powers to see that Fallon and Parton have a special bond.