Jack Black's Legendary Sax-a-Boom Skills Dazzled The Tonight Show Audience

Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

The Kung Fu Panda star busted out his Tenacious D toy on stage and got funky with help from The Roots in the classic Tonight Show moment.

Jack Black is a man of many talents, from starring in classic movies like The Holiday and School of Rock to voicing Po in Kung Fu Panda and Bowser in 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. And while slaying songs live in Tenacious D, his musical duo with Kyle Gass, Black's known to crush it on multiple instruments, including guitar, piano and...Sax-a-Boom.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

Black showed off his Sax-a-Boom skills for the audience in a classic The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon clip from 2018, playing a bop that culminated in a magical collaboration with house band The Roots.

"I've seen you perform," Jimmy Fallon told Black. "Please go see Tenacious D in concert! It's unbelievable. You do a thing with a thing called a Sax-a-Boom."

Fallon then asked Black about his Kawasaki Sax-a-Boom, the brightly-colored rare toy instrument that he plays at his live shows.

RELATED: Kung Fu Panda 4 Reminds Us of These Iconic Jack Black Voice Acting Roles

"Well it's like a saxophone, but it's a Sax-a-Boom. A lot of people confuse them — because they look similar," said Black. "But a Sax-a-Boom is its own kind of instrument, that takes years to master."

Jack Black during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Episode 0928 on September 20, 2018. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jack Black's Sax-a-Boom solo brings the house down

"I was just wondering, if we happen to have one here — could you just maybe just show us?" Fallon asked, as he furnished a Sax-a-Boom out from behind his desk.

"You know how hard it was to find a Sax-a-Boom?" Fallon said of the toy, which has become a rare collectible since being discontinued. "Could you show us the magic? Could you give us a little taste?"

After a hilarious show of fake surprise, Black accepted the challenge.

The Kung Fu Panda 4 star blew into the Sax-a-Boom, creating a sax-y electronic sound as he pressed buttons, emitting different musical loops. Black then danced the party over to The Roots, who joined in.

"That is how you do it right there, everybody," said Fallon as he joined in on the funky fun.

RELATED: How to Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's 10th Anniversary Special

Fans clearly agree, as the clip of Black's Sax-a-Boom celebration has amassed an astounding 95 million views on YouTube.

"Hands down, Jack Black is the only guy on this planet who can enter a room, play with a kid's toy and get the whole GLOBE dancing to the sound," wrote one commenter.

How to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's 10th anniversary special

Celebrating 10 Years of The Tonight Show

Get ready to relive more classic moments from Fallon during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's two-hour 10th anniversary special, set to air May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.