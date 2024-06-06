Hart to Heart Season 4 Taps Ben Affleck, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg & More: Premiere Date

The Best of Kevin Hart on The Tonight Show (Vol. 1)

Host Kevin Hart has lined up another stellar group of A-list celebs for Season 4 of Peacock's Hart to Heart.

A talk show host is rarely able to spend enough time with their guests to dig deep — which is why Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart is so special. Since the series first premiered in 2021, the multi-hyphenate host has been bringing A-list talent to our living rooms to have intimate, meaningful conversations. That trend will continue with Season 4 when it premieres on June 20.

Kevin Hart will dig deep with more celebrity interviews in Season 4

For Season 4, Hart gathers with a new batch of celebrity guests to dive into hour-long conversations about their life journeys, careers, and never-before-heard memories. This season’s guests include industry powerhouses Ben Affleck, George Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg, Judd Apatow, and Niecy Nash.

The third season of Hart to Heart featured guests Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J.Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell, and Will Smith. In Season 2, Hart spent time with Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mike Tyson, Saweetie, Tyler Perry, Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu, and Seth MacFarlane. And in Season 1, Hart sat down with Miley Cyrus, Don Cheadle, Kelly Clarkson, Cameron Diaz, Taraji P. Henson, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Cannon, Bryan Cranston, John Travolta, Ice Cub, and Jay Leno.

Where to watch Hart to Heart The first three seasons of Hart to Heart are currently available to stream in full on Peacock. Season 4 premieres on Peacock on June 20.

Hart’s fourth season of the talk show adds to his ever-growing slate of content on Peacock, including upcoming titles Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, and Hart’s highly anticipated scripted drama series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, premiering later this year.

Hart to Heart Season 4 premieres on Peacock on June 20.

