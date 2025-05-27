How to Watch and Stream Destination X on NBC & Peacock

You don't have to travel around the globe to watch the new reality show.

On NBC's new reality competition series, contestants will travel across Europe in a special van with blacked-out windows, let out to see the surroundings only when they participate in challenges as they hope to identify where in the world they are. Luckily, anybody who wants to watch Destination X won't have to scour the globe to find the show.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Destination X on Tuesday, May 27 at 10/9c on NBC.

Here's how you can watch and stream Destination X, which will debut on NBC before becoming available to stream on Peacock.

How to watch Destination X? Destination X premieres on NBC on May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT following the season premiere of America’s Got Talent. New episodes will air each Tuesday at the same time.

How to stream Destination X? Every episode of Destination X will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock on the day after it first airs on TV — so on the following Wednesdays, after new episodes air on Tuesdays on NBC.

What is Destination X about?

Destination X, an American adaptation of a reality show that's already a hit in Belgium, loads a dozen contestants into a special bus and has them drive around Europe. As they get off to compete in challenges, they also strategize, make alliances, and plot against one another, each hoping to be the last one on the bus. At the end of every episode, all the remaining contestants must try to guess, on a map, exactly where in the world they are. The person who guesses the farthest from their actual location is eliminated.

The winner takes home the $250,000 prize.

Who is the host of Destination X?

Destination X is hosted by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for acting roles in shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Supernatural and The Walking Dead.

Who are the contestants on Destination X?

The 12 contestants on the first season of Destination X include:

Biggy Bailey of Chattanooga, TN

Ally Bross of Orlando, FL

Kim Conner of Kaneohe, HI

JaNa Craig of Las Vegas, NV

Shayne Cureton of Indianapolis, IN

Jonah Evarts of Manhattan, KS

Mack Fitzgerald of Austin, TX

Tai Lowry of Prince George’s County, MD

Josh Martinez of Miami, FL

Rachel Rossette of Orlando, FL

Rick Szabo of Picton, Ontario, Canada

Peter Weber of Los Angeles, CA

Reality fans may recognize a few veterans in the cast. There's JaNa Craig from Season 6 of Love Island USA (available to stream on Peacock), Peter Weber from The Bachelor and The Traitors, and Josh Martinez from Season 19 of Big Brother and The Challenge.

New episodes of Destination X premiere on NBC on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.