Scarlett Johansson Crashed Colin Jost and Michael Che's Season Finale Joke Swap

If you ever wanted to see a certain co-anchor in bright red lipstick, you're in luck!

Colin Jost in bright red lipstick, an apology for a certain "roast beef" quip, and more: The Season 50 finale installment of Weekend Update's semi-annual joke swap had everything — including an appearance by Host Scarlett Johansson. The actress, who just happens to be Jost's wife, got a (forced) apology from Michael Che for a crack he made Jost say during the Christmas joke swap. But Che found plenty of other ways to have fun at Jost's expense this time around.

As always, Jost and Che kicked things off by explaining that they'd be reading jokes the other wrote for them to read. "But before we start, it's SNL's 50th season, so I want to take a moment to say something to our boss, Lorne Michaels: Lorne, retire, b----! Let me run the show," Jost said reluctantly, meaning the game was already afoot.

Michael Che apologized to Scarlett Johansson for that Colin Jost joke

The duo proceeded to dutifully tell the others' off-color jokes about a variety of topics, before they were joined by a guest: Johansson, who'd been a part of their previous outing in December 2024 via a reaction cam.

"You know, before I tell another joke, I want to take this opportunity to apologize to someone I hurt," Che read off the cue cards. "Scarlett, can you come out here?"

Johansson obliged, walking out in jeans and a maroon blouse to hear what he had to say.

After interjecting an "I don't like this," Che read his Jost-penned apology to Johansson for making fun of her anatomy, explaining he "was just lashing out because I'm jealous." Jost also made Che say he has "more nipples than a pregnant dog."

"Yes, I have heard that about you," Johansson nodded.

"And, Colin, I'm sorry, too, because I owe you everything," Che continued. "When Colin discovered me, I was selling crack outside the Bronx Zoo. And now look at me: selling crack outside the American Girl doll store! I've told thousands of jokes on Update and gotten dozens of laughs, but I've never said the three most important words of all — I love you."

Perfectly reacting in the moment to a command to apply lipstick, Jost closed things out with one last desperate succession plea to Lorne Michaels. Watch Colin Jost and Michael Che's Season 50 finale joke swap above — and watch the Christmas joke swap Che referred to below.

