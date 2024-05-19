Colin Jost's "Joke Swap" Baited Michael Che into a Kendrick Lamar Feud

Che also got Jost to tell a joke involving his wife, Scarlett Johansson, during the "Weekend Update" season finale tradition.

Since December 2018, Colin Jost and Micheal Che's "Joke Swap" segments have been a "Weekend Update" tradition for Saturday Night Live's holiday episodes and season finales. Host Jake Gyllenhaal's May 18 episode was no exception, as Jost and Che delivered jokes that each had written for the other.

Jost has previously called the experience "both terrifying and exhilarating," and one has to imagine his apparent apprehension about telling a joke involving his wife, Scarlett Johansson, and her part in the film Her was very real.

Meanwhile, Che found himself taunting rapper Kendrick Lamar, who's largely considered the winner of his recent protracted diss track war with Drake (a feud that was less-directly tackled in a sketch from Dua Lipa's episode).

While the holiday joke swap featured an actress playing a fictional Black activist named Dr. Hattie Davis, Che invited a real-life cultural figure to bear witness this time around, Rabbi Jill Jacobs.

Colin Jost and Michael Che during the Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live on April 15th, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Michael Che risks a Kendrick Lamar beef in Jost's "joke swap"

Che's — or more accurately, Jost's — Kendrick Lamar jab came at the midway point of their swap.

"And speaking of b----es, I want to call up the biggest b---- of all, Kendrick Lamar," Che began, emitting a "no!" and erupting into laughter as he finished reading it.

"Or should I say, 'littlest,'" Che begrudgingly continued. "Your war with Drake may be over, but your war with Michael Che is just beginning. So to quote Hamilton, shoot your shot, player!"

"That was pretty well done, man," Che admitted to a grinning Jost. "I don't like that one bit."

"There's just not a lot of live television in the world anymore," Jost told Bruce Bozzi on his Table for Two podcast in April 2024. "So the idea that you're on live television and you have to say something and you don't know what it is, that's pretty crazy –– and it's not usually gentle."

You can say that again. Watch some of Jost and Che's past Joke Swaps below.

