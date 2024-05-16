Watch Jake Gyllenhaal and Maya Rudolph's Perfect "Bronx Beat" Ahead of SNL's Finale

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are pure magic together in this sketch from Gyllenhaal's first SNL.

Jake Gyllenhaal is returning to host the Saturday Night Live Season 49 finale on May 18, with Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter. As we await his third turn on the Studio 8H stage, revisiting Gyllenhaal's very first SNL is like sorting through a time capsule of the mid-2000s. Or more accurately, it's a treasure trove — and his "Bronx Beat" sketch with Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler is a true gem.

Gyllenhaal's first hosted Saturday Night Live in January 13, 2007. The Season 32 cast was stacked: In addition to Rudolph, Poehler, and longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson, it also included Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, and Kristen Wiig.

Then starring in Zodiac, Gyllenhaal's episode included some very 2007 moments, from the George W. Bush cold open starring Will Ferrell to a sketch about Donald Trump (Darrell Hammond) behaving badly (guess some things never change).

Poehler and Rudolph, who recently returned to host SNL's May 11 episode, played a pair of no-nonsense New York City housewives in their recurring "Bronx Beat" sketches. Their crackling comedic chemistry remains a treat to watch.

Jake Gyllenhaal played a wide-eyed author on SNL's "Bronx Beat"

The cable access show opened with some classic ceaseless chatter from "Bronx Beat" hosts Betty Caruso (Poehler) and Jodi Dietz (Rudolph), flawlessly capturing a patter that's familiar to anyone with a bunch of aunts up in Woodlawn Heights.

After some back-and-forth about their kids' crazy schedules, the unseasonable New York City weather ("the whole world is gonna blow up, I swear!"), the two welcomed a young author named Frank O'Connor (Gyllenhaal) and were immediately smitten with his handsome face.

"So ya wrote a book, sweetheart?" Rudolph's Jodi cooed. Oohing and aahing in unison as only they can, the two speculated on O'Connor's ethnicity as they chomped gum.

"Well, I'm Irish-Italian," Gyllenhaal's confused character told them.

"Ah god, tempa tempa," Betty replied, as Jodi added, "that's a terrible mix."

"Not features-wise, obviously, but temperament," Betty added in her thick Bronx accent.

Their feigned interest in the topic of Frank's book — mountain biking trails — lasted for less than a minute before they peppered him with questions about his relationship status.

"Ya know what? Don't get married," Betty advised, telling him his life will be "OVAH" before Jodi broke down mid-rant over how much her husband means to her (after saying she wants to "strangle him in his sleep").

Gyllenhaal is the perfect foil for the pair, as the doe-eyed Frank does his absolute best to keep up with Betty and Jodi's zig-zag conversation (and hilariously fails).

The Road House actor's second time hosting SNL was just two years ago on April 9, 2022, so he's had a chance to mix it up with much of the current cast — and we can't wait to see him do it again in real time.

Watch the "Bronx Beat: Jake Gyllenhaal" sketch above, and watch Gyllenhaal host Saturday Night Live's season finale on May 18.