SNL's "Teacher PSA" Sketch Gets Real About the Most Important Job: "Y'all Won"

The week preceding Maya Rudolph's May 11 return to Saturday Night Live was Teacher Appreciation Week 2024, a nationally-designated time for parents and students to celebrate some of the hardest working people in America with a much-deserved pay raise gift cards, teacher's lounge brunches, and various apple-adorned knickknacks. And ahead of the summer break, SNL made a teacher or two (thousand) feel seen with their "Teacher PSA" sketch.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The sketch opened on three smiling teachers (Rudolph, Andrew Dismukes, and Heidi Gardner) standing in front of their school.

"I've learned so much from my students," one teacher began.

"But sometimes, the classroom can feel like a battlefield, and a war between teachers and kids," Dismukes' character continued.

Now, with summer approaching, the trio has a message for their students: "Y'all won."

"Y'all rude, and y'all nasty," Rudolph's character said, rattling off strange slang terms and declaring that the students "speak in riddles."

RELATED: Watch Maya Rudolph's SNL "Mother" Monologue and Sketches

"Look, Covid broke something we can't fix," she continued. "But as for me, myself personally, I have officially endured by last 'Skibidi Toilet.' I am retiring." (If you don't understand that Skibidi Toilet reference, consider yourself one lucky adult).

Host Maya Rudolph during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1863, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

SNL's "Teacher PSA" sketch got high marks from real teachers

Teachers played by Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, and Sarah Sherman went on to share horror stories, from being clowned for having a "funky neck" to winding up in an actual neck brace.

But the true star of "Teacher PSA" may be the teacher played by Ego Nwodim, who knew how to harness the power of a one-word phrase: "SIT DOWN!" (spelled "TSIDDAHN," obviously).

"I say this word about 628 times a day," she explained, before admitting there was liquor in her thermos. "For example, 'if y'all don't TSIDDAHN!'"

RELATED: Beyonce Still Can't Take the Heat in SNL's New Hot Ones Parody

"From every teacher to those rude, sticky, illiterate children, we give up," Rudolph's character tells the camera, as her fellow teachers gather to deliver a final "Y'all won."

Chloe Troast and Host Maya Rudolph during Promos in Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

After the episode, actual teachers shared their thoughts under SNL's YouTube post of the sketch.

"This was shared in my 20-person coworker text group, and we collectively agree this is painfully accurate," one wrote, while another shared, "my wife works at a public school and she could not stop laughing at this."

"Every teacher knows how real this is," a commenter declared. To all the educators out there, we wish you a breezy end to your semester.