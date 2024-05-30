Body-horror comic Sarah Squirm is hitting the road this summer — here's how to get tickets.

Sarah Sherman Is Going on Tour: How to See the SNL Season 49 Cast Member's Wild Act

Get ready to see Sarah Sherman "live and in the flesh."

After a stellar season on Saturday Night Live, where she played everything from an eye-popping office worker to the widow of Flaco the owl and Velma from Scooby-Doo, Sherman — aka Sarah Squirm — is taking her notorious stage act on the road this summer, and you'll want to see it in person.

The SNL cast member, who joined the late-night sketch series in Season 47, has announced her new tour, Sarah Squirm: Live + in the Flesh.

The stage show kicks off June 8 in Bentonville, AR and goes all over the U.S. before ending in Wilmington, NC August 22-24. And don't worry if you don't see your city listed: Sherman teased more dates will be announced "if you behave!!!"

"I’m going on TOUR this summer!!! Come see what my amazing ass looks like in person," Sherman wrote in the tour announcement. She also revealed that on "most dates" comedian Jack Bensinger would be supporting her

Judging from the tour poster filled with eyes, intestines, and other organs, if you're planning on seeing Sherman live you better get ready for some gore. In addition to stand-up jokes, Sherman's shows have been known to feature live camera footage of her vocal cords, hilariously gross slide shows and videos, and no shortage of Sarah Squirm's beloved prosthetics.

Sarah Sherman during Weekend Update on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

“What’s fun now that my audience is broader is that people come to my show thinking, I know Sarah Sherman from TV. She has nice brown hair. Then they come to my show and they’re like, Oh my God. They’re all horrified," the body-horror comic told Vulture in a January 2023 interview.

How to get tickets to Sarah Squirm's tour

For more info on how to get tickets, click here.

Sherman isn't the only SNL cast member going on tour this summer. Her fellow performers James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Andrew Dismukes announced their Summer Jobs Tour, kicking off June 7 at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, before heading to eight other cities around the U.S.

Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner will also be headlining at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT on September 6.

Sarah Sherman as Flaco the Owl’s Widow and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live episode 1859, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Sarah Sherman Summer 2024 tour dates

June 8: Bentonville, AR

June 29: Richmond, VA

July 9: Nashville, TN

July 10: Oklahoma City, OK

July 11: St. Louis, MO

July 18-20: Raleigh, NC

July 26: New Orleans, LA

July 27: Kansas City, MO

July 28: Denver CO

July 29-31: Portland, OR

August 2: Baltimore, MD

August 3: New York, NY

August 4: Royal Oak, MI

August 8-10: Louisville, KY

August 15-17: Philadelphia, PA

August 21: Asheville, NC

August 22-24: Wilmington, NC