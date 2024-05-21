Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
SNL Season 49's James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker & Andrew Dismukes Are Going on Tour
The Summer Jobs Tour kicks off June 7 — here's when they're performing near you.
While Saturday Night Live closed out its 49th season with Jake Gyllenhaal's May 18 show, three of this season's cast members are bringing their comedy acts to a city near you.
Performers James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Andrew Dismukes are hitting the road in their Summer Jobs Tour. Their string of live shows will kick off June 7 at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, before heading to eight other cities around the U.S.
"Going on tour this summer with the fellas. Comedy is so back and I'm not even cap," Johnson wrote in a May 3 Instagram post revealing the tour poster, which features the three comedians sitting in the bed of a pickup truck in the empty parking lot of a Best Buy.
RELATED: Watch Jake Gyllenhaal's SNL Sketches and Monologue from May 18
Johnson joined SNL as a cast member on Season 47, after gaining fame online for his Trump impressions on social media and podcasts. Stand-up comedian Walker joined as a featured player in 2022 for Season 48, while Dismukes joined the show as a staff writer in 2017 before becoming part of the cast in 2020.
Ahead of criss-crossing the country with their comedy, the trio made memorable appearances on the recent Season 49 finale of SNL on May 18. Walker played Sen. Tim Scott in the "Summer of Trump Cold Open," and in an absurdly gory Scooby-Doo parody, Johnson played Old Man Franklin, while Dismukes voiced the titular mystery-solving mutt.
RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter's SNL Scooby-Doo Parody Has a Wild Ending
Johnson, Walker, and Dismukes aren't the only SNL cast members to take their comedy on the road this summer. Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner will also be headlining at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT on September 6.
How to see James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Andrew Dismukes live on Summer Jobs Tour
Tickets to the Summer Jobs tour are on sale via the venues now. Check out the Summer Jobs Tour dates below.
June 7, Brooklyn, NY at the Bell House
June 8, Ridgefield, CT at the Ridgefield Playhouse
July 5 & 6 Chicago, IL at The Den Theatre
July 12 & 13 San Francisco, CA at Cobb's Comedy Club
July 14 Portland, OR, at Aladdin Theater
July 17 Seattle, WA, at The Crocodile
July 18 Los Angeles, CA, at the Largo at the Coronet
August 7 Charlotte, NC, at The Comedy Zone
August 8 Atlanta, GA, at City Winery Atlanta