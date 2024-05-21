SNL Season 49's James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker & Andrew Dismukes Are Going on Tour

The Summer Jobs Tour kicks off June 7 — here's when they're performing near you.

While Saturday Night Live closed out its 49th season with Jake Gyllenhaal's May 18 show, three of this season's cast members are bringing their comedy acts to a city near you.

Performers James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Andrew Dismukes are hitting the road in their Summer Jobs Tour. Their string of live shows will kick off June 7 at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, before heading to eight other cities around the U.S.

"Going on tour this summer with the fellas. Comedy is so back and I'm not even cap," Johnson wrote in a May 3 Instagram post revealing the tour poster, which features the three comedians sitting in the bed of a pickup truck in the empty parking lot of a Best Buy.

Johnson joined SNL as a cast member on Season 47, after gaining fame online for his Trump impressions on social media and podcasts. Stand-up comedian Walker joined as a featured player in 2022 for Season 48, while Dismukes joined the show as a staff writer in 2017 before becoming part of the cast in 2020.

Mikey Day as Don Jr. and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump during the “Trump Indictment” Cold Open on Saturday Night Live Episode 1842 on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Ahead of criss-crossing the country with their comedy, the trio made memorable appearances on the recent Season 49 finale of SNL on May 18. Walker played Sen. Tim Scott in the "Summer of Trump Cold Open," and in an absurdly gory Scooby-Doo parody, Johnson played Old Man Franklin, while Dismukes voiced the titular mystery-solving mutt.

Devon Walker during Weekend Update on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Johnson, Walker, and Dismukes aren't the only SNL cast members to take their comedy on the road this summer. Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner will also be headlining at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT on September 6.

Jake Gyllenhaal as Steven and Andrew Dismukes as Chris during the “Dad Has A Cookie” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1864, Saturday, May 18, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How to see James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Andrew Dismukes live on Summer Jobs Tour

Tickets to the Summer Jobs tour are on sale via the venues now. Check out the Summer Jobs Tour dates below.

June 7, Brooklyn, NY at the Bell House

June 8, Ridgefield, CT at the Ridgefield Playhouse

July 5 & 6 Chicago, IL at The Den Theatre

July 12 & 13 San Francisco, CA at Cobb's Comedy Club

July 14 Portland, OR, at Aladdin Theater

July 17 Seattle, WA, at The Crocodile

July 18 Los Angeles, CA, at the Largo at the Coronet

August 7 Charlotte, NC, at The Comedy Zone

August 8 Atlanta, GA, at City Winery Atlanta